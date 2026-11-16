So I think you were blocking on Chris Johnson's return, right? What was that like to see him back there?

Willie Gay Jr.: When I put my hand up in Daniel's face and he threw the ball, I ain't know what was going to happen. Then I saw Chris just come up with it. I'm like, oh, snap, okay. So I start running and I'm like, oh, I can make a key block right here. So I grab him and I say, I'm about to bury him. But I was like, no, it's a quarterback, they could throw flag. So I'm like, I'm going to just do my job. Pushed him out the way. Hey, pick six, man. So I was happy about that play. Obviously, it was a big play for the defense and momentum shift for the team.

I believe you had the pressure too. Just what did you see on that play?

Willie Gay Jr.: So I actually was a coverage player on that play. The tight ends, they get out late, but that play, they just was both blocking for a long period of time. I'm like, bro, I'm not going to sit here and cover grass. Let me go speed him up. And so, okay, they did get out. But as you can see, he threw the ball off back of his foot and the corner and the safety both were able to trigger and Chris ended up being in the right position, right place. And a bad throw obviously led to that big play.

The bench press celly, was that something that the defense had decided, hey, the first time we got in the end zone, we're doing this?

Willie Gay Jr.: Yeah, we ain't practice it enough, but they pulled it off but I think it should have been practiced a little bit more.

Last week, when Chris Johnson had his first career interception, he was kind of going around the fact that he wanted to get to the end zone. He didn't get that chance against the Lions, but now that he was able to do it, I just was wondering how the conversation went and throughout the week. Did you have a talk with him?

Willie Gay Jr.: I mean, sometimes you get it and you try to get active and you get caught. That's a part of the game. I mean, as an offensive player, you want to make sure that the worst thing happens is that you just threw the interception, you know? So to get an interception and be able to take it to the house like that this week, obviously, it's big for Chris. I know that's what he wanted. I mean, everybody, every time you catch an interception, pick up a fumble, you want to go all the way. So for him to do that this week, man, definitely. I know next time he catches one, he's trying to go 100. So that's definitely big for him.

A football 101 question for you. You guys, regarding the defensive tackles, you're without Zach Sieler, you lose Jordan Phillips, you lose Zeek Biggers. Tell me about the defensive tackle, linebacker relationship and when those DTs aren't there, how does that affect linebackers?

Willie Gay Jr.: So I guess I can start with just how good those guys play, those three guys play, and it helps at that second level to have guys like that who can grind blocks, grind double teams, and sometimes they make the plays themselves. But obviously it hurts losing them. And you try to find a way to get better and next man up mentality in the d-line room and as a defense and you just try to prepare and make sure there's no fall off in that in that area and obviously, like I said, you hate that they're out but I think Coop and KG are both pretty good players that can hold their own weight. So we're gonna be all right man, it's just something you got to deal with in this in this game that we play and go from there.

And you kind of rely on those guys to keep the offensive lineman off of you, right?

Willie Gay Jr.: Yeah, definitely. So like I said, you see Jordan out there all the time, twisting and turning and hitting splits, trying to grind double teams and making tackles at the same time. So yeah, it definitely helps us.

What's the mindset in the game when obviously your down Sieler and boom, Jordan Phillips goes down, boom Zeek Biggers goes down? Like how do you keep yourself focused on the task at hand without doing more than your one-eleventh?

Willie Gay Jr.: Yeah. So that's just something that's, like I said, it's part of the game. The injuries grow. And like that's something you like, man, how did that happen? But then you lock back in and say, let's finish this game the right way and deal with that later and pray that it's nothing that could take them out the next game. But yeah, it's just something you have to just hit that switch, lock back in after feeling down about it in the moment and just get back to work.

What have you seen from Kyle Louis? As he has grown into snaps on defense.

Willie Gay Jr.: Yeah, I mean, he's a weapon. Like he can set an edge, he can play coverage, obviously. That's his specialty, being a safety. So he's quick, he can come up in a run fit, man, like a Swiss Army knife. So that boy, he's going to be good.

You guys have Josh Allen this week. Take me through the pros and cons of putting a spy on the quarterback? Because I've heard, quarterback doesn't run, that's almost a wasted defender, right? What are the pros and cons of that?

Willie Gay Jr.: Back in my younger days when I would play against this quarterback specifically, we used to spy him all the time because like you say, if he's just back there patting the ball, he's a weapon. If he can get out and everybody has their back turned, he's a weapon. So you want to try to find ways to hurry up his clock, his internal clock and to get him off his game a little bit, make him throw off his back foot, make throws into coverages that he don't really want to. And obviously that will help us. And like you say, the cons of it, man, is if you don't do those things, he'll tear you apart. And that's really any good quarterback, that's why you pressure and send blitzes. And like you said, with the spy, you want to take away his legs as well. So as soon as he does try to escape the pocket, you want to have somebody trigger on him. So they definitely can help us this week.

Buffalo has dominated the Dolphins for years. Seven of eight, I think 12 straight up in Buffalo. Does that carry into this game? I know it's a new year and a new team, but will some vets remember that? I know Sieler is not here right now.

Willie Gay Jr.: Yeah, well, I think the way to look at it, I mean, I wasn't here those all those years, but that's just the game, man. And you can't say, oh, man, they beat us every year we play them or nothing like that. I mean, because we did, if I'm not mistaken, smoke them here last year. But the thing is, that's any given Sunday. You go out and do your job and they're not doing their jobs just as well, Hey, that's the outcome. So yeah, it's a great team but we're not going to go into the game like, man, our record against them not that good, so we ain't got a chance, you know? So we're going to do our job, prepare well and see where the chips fall, man.

Is there a special type of spark for playing against a divisional rival?