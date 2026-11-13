Transcript: DL Kenneth Grant Press Conference - November 13

Zach being down is going to give you more opportunity for playing time. How prepared do you feel and how does the body feel?

Kenneth Grant: I feel really prepared. Coach Clark and the defensive staff are getting us ready, just making sure we're all ready and know our role and what they expect from us. But the body feels good, just going hard at practice. They're taking care of us at practice, low on numbers a little bit, but we got to fight through it and that's what the game's going to be like. We got to just push through our practice.

With this unit, Sieler is a huge loss for the entire team. How much do you defensive linemen feel like you guys got to step it up from a communication standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, to carry that load?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, definitely a lot. It takes all of us, but just for me personally, I got to step up. I got to be that leader. I got to be the guy that's on the field communicating more than I usually do. Just doing the extra stuff that not only helps me but helps everybody around me. Everybody is doing extra, so that takes us to another notch of a whole another unit on the defensive side.

How much do you feel like sitting out earlier this season gave you some perspective about where you are and the position, how important playing time is?