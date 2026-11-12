Transcript: DC Sean Duggan Press Conference - November 12

* Obviously you're on to the next opponent, but I did want to ask you this, and try to avoid the temptation to say a lot of guys as the answer. If I ask you, who's the first couple of guys that come to mind when I ask who has improved the most from the day you laid eyes on them in May to now on your side of the ball, what first two or three names come to mind?*

Sean Duggan: That's a good question, because there are a lot of guys. (laughter) Who's improved the most? I think the first guy that comes to my mind is Zeek Biggers. I think he does a great job. I think we ask him to do a lot of different things in a position that's so much about fundamentals and technique, right? To be able to play multiple spots up front, I think is really impressive and a huge credit to him and a huge credit to all the d-line coaches, Austin, Siriki and Chuka. I think all of them do a great job. I think he's a guy that works his tail off every single day, embraces his role and his role is whatever the team needs him to do, which I just have so much respect for him embracing that. He knows it's bigger than him, bigger than just the d-line, he does whatever he can for the defense. The next guy I think, a guy like JuJu Brents has done a great job. I see his confidence growing every day. Same with Trader there in the back end. I think those guys do a great job. But really, like I hate to say this, but I really could go down the list. I think everyone's done a really good job of just constant improvement, right? And knowing that we're going to continue to try to raise the standard every single day and correct the things and always point out the things we need to improve on while celebrating the things that we do well. So I think just the culture we have here, I think that's what it's all about and everyone's really embraced that. So I really could go down the list, but those are a couple of guys. Since you said I couldn't say everybody.

I've got a Zach Sieler question that I will give credit where credit is due. Alain Poupart who usually sits here with the Montreal Expos hat. He said that he noticed that Zach was wearing a shoulder harness and he had been on the injury report last week with a shoulder. Is there a chance the shoulder and bicep were related?

Sean Duggan: Honestly, that's probably a better question for medical people. To be honest I really, I truthfully don't know. But I have so much respect for Zach as a player and as a person to go out there and I know it was reported he did on the first play. To play a whole game with that type of injury, I think just speaks volumes about the type of competitor he is, the type of teammate he is. Because he'd be the first guy to tell you he did it for the guys out there. He didn't want to let them down and he's an ultimate competitor. So I just have so much respect for who he is and the player he is.

And replacing him, I mean, is that a one-man job, a multi-man job?

Sean Duggan: I think any time you lose a really good player of his caliber, it's going to take multiple people to step up. But what an opportunity for some guys, right? Guys to get more snaps, guys to get more responsibility, whether that's early down, whether that's third down. It really is. I'm excited to see those guys get that opportunity.

Does JuJu seem any different this week?

Sean Duggan: I just think he seems confident. I know he played in Indianapolis. I don't know if he said anything about that, but I know he just approaches each week as the next challenge.

With Kenneth, obviously you've only seen him for a limited amount of weeks. What have you seen from a growth standpoint with his game in this opportunity, especially heading into playing without Zach?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I see a guy that's hungry. I mean, we just got done watching the practice film, I see a guy running to the ball 20 yards and a guy that size running down a quarterback scramble. And I mean, that's an impressive feat. I see a guy who's hungry. I see a guy whose confidence is growing every single day, which I really did expect. The player he is and the way he works, he came back from injury. He had to knock some rust off and that's part of the process. But I do see him gaining confidence every single day and I see a guy that's hungry and excited to continue to do more.

With Jordan, obviously he plays primarily on running downs. How confident are you that he can be a pass rusher in any scheme?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think he absolutely can. Again, kind of going back to what I was saying about Zeek, I think right now he embraces his role and knows he's really good at his role. But you see flashes of him doing it. So I think it's a tool that he's got to continue to work on. Just like a lot of guys, continue to work on the things that need a little improvement and maybe they're a little lesser than. But I think he can absolutely rush the passer.

I wanted to get your opinion on three situations. This is not related to this week's game, but just your general thoughts on putting a spy on the quarterback, shadowing a wide receiver and blitzing more. Putting a spy on the quarterback, I know some people say it takes the defender out of the play if the quarterback doesn't run. What are the pros and cons and what are your thoughts very quickly on that?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think some quarterbacks warrant it, right? Whether it's a true spy or it's setting up certain things to flush him a certain way, I think there's kind of multiple ways to truly spy a quarterback. I think when it comes to guys that can run, you have to have awareness of that, right? You have to know which way he likes to run. It's something we look at. Does he like to run up the middle? How does he escape the pocket? Does he flush out the backside? Does he spin out one way? Does he lose ground another way? If you're talking true spying a quarterback, I think it's a skill. I think some guys have a really natural feel for it. When it's the timing to go get it, kind of understanding where we're trying to make him go as the spy. Understanding the protections, who's the spy? Who's the lineman? Is he quick to go out and help on other people? So I think a lot goes into that. There's pros and cons. Obviously, when you take a guy and spy the quarterback, you're sacrificing somewhere, right? You're either sacrificing in coverage or you're sacrificing rushing. Is it just a four-man rush and one of them spying? So that adds stress to the other guys. As far as blitzing more, again, what's the situation of the game? What's the quarterback you're going against? Does he struggle against the blitz? Does he see things very clearly? Are there routes more man-related, so you're going to get more picks? So again, when you blitz it puts stress in other places. So what are you trying to defend there? And then shadowing a receiver. Who's the receiver? It depends. Like when you say truly shadow, are you talking about like DB traveling with him across the field? I've been part of that. I think when you have a guy that is capable of doing that and if the game plan calls for that, are the routes always going to him? Is it a man situation where you want to have that matchup? Shadowing could be leaning a post player there, shadowing could be clouding to his side. So there's a lot of different ways to handle a premium receiver. Again, it's very game plan related, all three of those questions.

After playing the NFL's top ranked offense, a quarterback that had 15 touchdown passes and just one pick by Week 9, you guys did not allow any touchdown passes and Chris Johnson had his first career interception. Looking at that, I understand the end result is not achieved, but how does that type of performance translate into what this unit wants to keep building on for the rest of the season?

Sean Duggan: I think it's just an example of the process. I think our guys had a really good week of practice. I think when you do that and you practice the right way and you prepare the right way on the practice field and in the meeting room, I think you have an opportunity Sunday to just go cut it loose and play free. I remember last week we talked about just what an opportunity to go against such a talented offense. I think our guys were excited for that. They executed well. I think Chris's pick was a great example of all 11 guys, right? Because if you looked at that, Zach got pressure, right? He won an edge. Uche countered at the level of the quarterback and actually hit Jared Goff's hand and then Chris got an interception. So all those things go together, right? Chris wouldn't have gotten an interception if those guys wouldn't have rushed the right way. They couldn't have got that pressure on the quarterback and maybe had that extra click if the coverage wasn't right. So I think when you look at last week, there's just a lot of good examples of all 11 guys executing and doing their job. So I think it's definitely something to build on. This league is still week to week, right? So now that week, we take what we did well, try to grow and replicate it. And then there are weaknesses and there's things we saw on film that we definitely need to correct. So there's things we got to sharpen up for the Colts.

Did you guys have more twists and stunts last week?

Sean Duggan: What did you think?

I thought you did.

Sean Duggan: You thought we did? Maybe. (laughter) I thought we had a really good plan. If you think there's more to us, that's great.

What are some of the key coaching points when going against a running back like Jonathan Taylor?

Sean Duggan: I hate to sound like a broken record, but it's going to take all 11 guys. I mean, this guy's an elite running back. You watch the way he runs, he's unbelievably patient, keeps his shoulders square, has really good vision and has the acceleration to take it the distance. So I think the coaching points are you have to do your one-eleventh every play. Whether it's I got to hold my gap a click longer and not shed out too soon, my eyes can't go to the backfield too quick. If I'm an edge setter, I have to be an edge setter. If my job is to keep the ball on my right shoulder, I have to keep the ball on my right shoulder. And then at the end of the day, it's going to be about strain and effort. Maybe the first guy misses the tackle. The other 10 guys better have his back. And that's why you run to the ball. And that's why we stress it really does take all 11 guys in the run game and the pass game.

I know it's a team game, I'm wondering if the defense looks at itself as the rock of this team? Special teams has been up and down. Offense has had its ups and downs. The defense is really coming around, especially situationally. Do you guys look at yourselves as we're the rock, we're the reliable asset here?

Sean Duggan: I think we just view ourselves as the Miami Dolphins and whatever we need to do to win the game as a team, that's the goal.

How's Kyle Louis's development? I know the snaps just continue to increase. Do you feel like the game slowed down for him?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think so. I think really every day at practice you can see just the confidence and the nuance of what we're asking him to do, right? Whether it's disguising, having my eyes in the right place, knowing where my leverage is in the run game and the pass game, I really do. I think that the details of the position is starting to slow down, so now he's really just able to go play, right? Because if you're thinking in the middle of play, okay, I'm supposed to be showing this in my disguise, okay, this is my responsibility, then you're not reacting, you're not really putting your best foot forward and playing as fast as you really can. So I think it is, and I think the way he's practicing, he's doing a really nice job.

When a team loses the starting quarterback for however long, how does the defense respond? Is it our job doesn't change? What is that process like for you guys on this?

Sean Duggan: Yeah, I think we're just trying to get better every single day and every single week. You know, regardless of circumstances our job is to go out there and play defense and just continue to get better.

You have to go against Kyle McCord a lot when he's on scout team, look team or whatever. What have you noticed about him as a defensive coach going against him?