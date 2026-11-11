Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - November 11

First of all, Zach Sieler goes down and it sounds like he didn't even let you guys know during the game that he was hurt. What does that say about the guy he is?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean just the type of guy he is, he's a captain. He went out there and risked basically his career for us and the whole season for us, so I appreciate him. I appreciate everything he's done for me since I came in my rookie year. He's always been a vet guy and being able to teach me things and stuff that I didn't know about the league. I'm super grateful for him and I'm praying for him and his family. Of course, it's next man up, but I'll always have Zach in the back of my mind during this whole season.

Next man up at the captain position, too, as well with Uche becoming a captain. I heard you yelling at him over there. How much did he deserve that?

Chop Robinson: He definitely deserved it. I mean, with his whole career, how long he's been in the league and everything like that, just up and down. He's been playing great in the run game, in the pass game. Honestly, I think he deserved it. More than anybody that we picked, I'm most excited for him. I know he's just going to keep balling, so I'm excited to see it.

Did you know that was going to happen?

Chop Robinson: No, I didn't know it was going to happen, but once it happened and I heard the name, I'm not surprised.

It's kind of good for a team like this, maybe in a way, to have a fresh captain like that? It shows the progress you guys are making, especially with the young guys, right?