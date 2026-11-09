Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - November 9

How do you think the defense played overall yesterday? Because we saw the numbers and they looked really good. How do you think the defense did?

Chop Robinson: I think we played good overall. I feel like there are still things out there that we clean up and learn from out there from the game. So again, we just got to watch the tape and everything. We just got to keep learning and fix those things so it will be better.

What do you take away from playing against the No. 1 offense with so many players all over the field and relatively holding them down?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, just playing hard and playing together. We didn't have no stupid penalties on defense. We were just playing together. The d-line was doing their job, linebackers doing their job, secondary doing their job. So we just played complete as a defense, and I feel like that gave us a chance.

And obviously coming into Week 9, Jared Goff had 15 touchdown passes, just one interception. In this game, no touchdown passes, one pick from Chris Johnson, and in four trips to the red zone, just one touchdown. So what can you tell me about the work of the unit as a whole and also about Chris Johnson specifically with his first pick?

Chop Robinson: I mean, first of all, congratulations to Chris Johnson. He's a rookie, first interception in the NFL of his career, he's gonna have plenty more, so I know he feels good about it. I'm happy for him because I know how he feels as a rookie, so that's the first thing. And of course, just as a defense, we heard all about their offense, their running backs, receivers, their o-line and everything. So we came with a trip on our shoulders and just going out there and competing, that's really it. That was like the main thing, just competing, not really listening to the noise and playing as the defense we know we could play as.

It seems like Uche has been hitting his stride. What's it meant to be opposite him on the line and get his pass rush?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, I mean, it's been good. We rush off each other. We learn things from each other since he first came in and I met him during OTAs, when we first came in. So it's just been building that relationship with him, connecting more and then just learning more about each other as rushers and just as people in general.

You held Gibbs to probably his worst game of the year. Just what do you think was working well for you guys?

Chop Robinson: Again, just like I was saying before, just playing all together. The front and the back end, just listening to each other. It was good on communication, everything. And once we play together, we get our cleats on the ground. I feel like we're unbeatable.

With this team, Haf has talked about trying to find an identity on defense. What do you think that identity can be and how do you create one?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, again, just playing together and it's just this toughness. I feel like, of course, everybody was saying they're the No. 1 on offense and everything, but we came out there, we didn't really care about who they had on their side of the ball. We were just playing together, just having fun out there and just being tough. They were physical on that side of the ball, we were playing physical too.

When you hear a coach like Dan Campbell – I don't know if you heard it – but he definitely praised you guys, said that you guys are like a physical team and all that stuff. Like when you hear that from a coach that coaches a specific brand of football, what does that do for you?

Chop Robinson: I mean, I wouldn't say do anything for us because we know we want to be a physical defense, physical team. So hearing that from other coaches, it's a good thing. But we know the standard we want to have.

What is the balance between playing well and winning? Because the defense has played well, the team has played well really the last couple of games, but you haven't come away with a win. So how much can you kind of pat yourself on the back for playing well when you don't get a victory? What is that balance like?

Chop Robinson: Really just take the things that we did good at and just building on from that. And then the things that we didn't do good at, learn from that and build on that too. But we just gotta keep going. Eventually it'll start to click. Just take it one day at a time, one practice at a time and one game at a time. That's it.

I know you guys respect every opponent, but when you have an opponent coming up like Indy that's 2-7 and they've been active at the trade deadline, Buckner is gone and Quenton Nelson is gone. Do you look at this as, this is a team we need to get this game. Do you look at it like that?

Chop Robinson: I mean, I feel like every week we say that. I haven't really watched film about them yet and everything, but we go out there every week with the same mentality – we got to get this one, especially with the way it is now.

You've always been a platoon player, but now that you're a starter playing the majority of snaps, what's that like from handling it body wise, physically?

Chop Robinson: Compared to my first two years, I definitely got to take care of my body more. And that's what I have been doing. Eating right, just recovering. I had to take that a little more seriously than I did the past few years. But I feel like I've been doing a good job with that.

Why do players not realize they have to take care of their body to the highest level from a recovery standpoint?

Chop Robinson: I mean, it's different, especially when you're coming from college. They make you do stuff and then once you come to the league, it's kind of you're just on your own. So things don't work when you come from college and you just learn as the years goes on and you realize after your body takes a blow from an NFL game that you got to really take care of it.

Obviously, there's not like a transitive law in football, but when you have that good of a performance against Jahmyr Gibbs, is it easier to kind of prepare for Jonathan Taylor?