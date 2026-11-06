Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - November 6

What was this experience like for you, having to sit in the protocol and having to watch your first NFL game?

Kadyn Proctor: Yeah, man, it was tough. Obviously want to be out there and do everything I can for my team but just had to hold back. Just felt some symptoms going on and I just knew that I wasn't okay for me to go out there. Give another opportunity to my teammate that was fully healthy, so that was it.

What did you learn from watching the game as opposed to playing in it?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say just seeing it from another perspective, from a coach's eye. Obviously I don't see what the right side does all the time, so it was cool to watch the whole line go out there and perform. I feel like they did a great job, some good things to build off of. But like I said, just happy to be back. Happy to do my job.

I've got kind of a football 101 question for you being asked out of ignorance. I see you make this block a lot where you'll not really fully pull, but you'll go and block the edge rusher on the right side. You're very proficient at that. You've got the feet, you've got the power. Tell me about that block and why are you so effective at that?