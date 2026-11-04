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Transcript: CB Chris Johnson Press Conference - November 4

Nov 04, 2026 at 05:45 PM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Read the full transcript from CB Chris Johnson's media availability on November 4, 2026.

When you look at this Detroit Lions offense, so many weapons, No. 1 offense in the league. Where do you even start when you start preparing?

Chris Johnson: Really just top to bottom looking at the quarterback, the receivers, running back. I feel like they're really talented. I can't leave out the o-line. They have o-lineman running out for passes and stuff like that, so it's really just a lot of things you got to prepare for. But I feel like at the end of the day, I feel like getting better at our rules and our defense is going to help us go against them.

I know one of the key words is physical, with a young team like you guys is to keep it that way. But at Detroit, that's their mantra, right? So what do you expect this game to be like on Sunday?

Chris Johnson: I feel like it's going to be a real scrappy game. I feel like we both pride ourselves on being physical. Obviously, we both have defensive-minded head coaches, so I feel like that goes hand in hand. I feel like it'll be a dog fight physically, for sure.

How have you mentally approached facing a lot of these top-notch receivers across the NFL as a rookie?

Chris Johnson: Really just keeping it simple, man. I respect all my opponents the same way, so regardless of whoever it is, I prepare the same way, understand what routes and what concepts guys like to do and then just take it from there.

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