Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - November 2

The emotional reaction for you when you hear the stat – it's been like this now for a few weeks – about you leading the NFL, edge players at pass rush win rate. Is that satisfying? I imagine it wouldn't be the type of reaction as if you had 18.0 sacks at this point, but how satisfying is it to lead in that category?

Chop Robinson: I wouldn't say it's satisfying. I don't really pay attention to any of that. I don't see really any of it. I hear around and everything like that. But every day I'm just trying to show up, get better, and just push myself and use that as motivation.

What worked well yesterday with two sacks?

Chop Robinson: Just trusting my rush, trusting the process. The things I watched from film, on the tackles and everything like that and just didn't stop rushing. I felt like it was times I was getting close to him and I finally was able to get to him. So just kept trusting and just kept going.

How much did it mean to actually get him on the ground? Because you were leading the league in pass rush rate, but to get him on the ground, what does that mean?

Chop Robinson: I mean, again, just trusting the process and rushing every play. And I know as I get closer to the quarterback, eventually it'll come. So it's just staying patient and just keep rushing and just trusting my training.

Does that ever get frustrating, though, if you don't see the sack? You know you're relentless and I'm doing this, I'm doing that, and I'm not getting them on the ground. Is there a level of frustration there?

Chop Robinson: I would say last year's Chop it would have been frustration, but now I kind of matured on that. Like I know eventually it'll come and what's meant to happen is meant to happen. So I'm going to just keep rushing and keep winning my one-on-one until I get to him. And I know it'll eventually happen when I get him down.

What's led to this maturity? Just growing up?

Chop Robinson: Just growing up, getting closer with God. Yeah, that's really it. Just really getting closer with God and just understanding the faith and everything just more than football.

You'll sometimes hear defensive coaches say a pressure is as good as a sack or nearly as good. How does Haf and Sean Duggan fall on that issue compared to Anthony Weaver? Is it about the same in which both do you think this year's coaches value pressures as much as last year's? Less so, more so?

Chop Robinson: I mean, I wouldn't say it's a difference between the two. They're both great defensive coaches. They all kind of know what has to happen on the defensive side. So Weaver last year was saying the same thing, just keep going, get to the quarterback. And Sean and Jeff are saying the same thing. So it's not really a difference between the two. They both know they want their edges getting to the quarterback.

In what areas is this team better now? Taking an eight-week sample size into account, including the bye. If you want to just say d-line or if you want to say the whole team, in what areas is this team better?

Chop Robinson: Overall, I would just say like just being connected. Like on the field and off the field everybody is being closer. Like it's a younger team, so a lot of rookies and everything, a lot of rookies playing way more, so just being connected overall, just as a team, like we hang out more. We enjoy time in the locker room, enjoy each other's presence. And that's why on the field, I feel like we're way more connected now.

You mentioned a lot of youth on this team. Is there a theme or something that has jumped out on tape in this first half of the season that you guys have pointed to like this has happened because of our youth?

Chop Robinson: No. I mean, we're all in the NFL. Of course, we got young guys and rookies and some mistakes might happen, but at the end of the day, we're all professionals and we got to make right by the mistake we make and that's really it.

You guys got a lot of good pressure on Drake in the first half. After your sack in the second it kinda stopped a little bit. What do you attribute that to?

Chop Robinson: Once they started putting up points, they didn't really have to throw the ball anymore. So we just kind of run left, run right and we had to stop the run, we wasn't doing that. So we just leaked the yardage. We didn't get them in a lot of GBOTs or like third downs. It was more just short yardage runs they had to do to get the first down.

A small thing, you didn't start, but you came in on second down. Was that a run defense thing or why was that?