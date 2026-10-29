Transcript: RB Ollie Gordon II Press Conference - October 28

Four consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, you're the 13th Dolphin in history to achieve this. How does it feel to be putting your name in the history books for the Dolphins?

Ollie Gordon II: I would say it feels great just because I get to run behind the o-line I have and those guys up front, you know what I'm saying? Those front seven, front eight, it don't matter how many we put up there, we're going to run behind them the whole time, we trust them. They've been doing great. They've been re-establishing the line of scrimmage and I feel like we got to have that in the run game. I feel like I don't have to think twice back there behind them. It's just, I'm out there playing.

Obviously, it's never easy when anybody goes down like Achane did, but it's provided you a lot of opportunities to get more reps. What is it like for you to be able to see yourself capitalize on that role?

Ollie Gordon II: I would say it's huge. I couldn't do it without my teammates though. Without the line blocking how they are, without our tight ends playing how they are, without our quarterback playing how he is, our receivers, just things like that. I feel like everybody has taken that step up with this situation that has happened and I feel like it's building a stronger bond to the team and just continue being us.

Given what you're doing in his absence, when he comes back next year, what kind of combination can you two be together?