Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - October 26

How does this win fuel the team for the next 11 games of the season?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say we see that we can go out there and do it, hang with some pretty good teams. We played a lot of undefeated teams and we've had close games. We just have to put it all together and I feel like that's what we did yesterday and that's why we came out the win. And just focusing on the little things throughout the week, throughout the preparation that we need to do and we'll win more games.

I saw you were pretty hyped in that moment when you converted the fourth-and-1 to seal it. What was it like just being part of that play? Malik Willis said he felt a lot of bodies on him, being in the trenches for that play and then converting it.

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, as an offensive lineman, it's very fun that coach calls upon us and trust us to go out there and do that. Coach Haf came up to us during that little time out and he was like, "what do you want to do? Like, can y'all go get it?" All five of us, no doubt, no hesitation, we were like, "yes, we're gonna go get this." And we did and that just makes it feel even better. And we knew that was for the win. So that's why I got up and showed some expression.

For the coach to put that trust and belief in you guys to go out there and make a play what does that do for you, especially being a young team that's sort of building toward the future?

Kadyn Proctor: I feel like it starts through the o-line and as we go through the season, just showing that physicality and making sure that our coaches can trust us throughout the season, I feel like that's the biggest part for us. I'm just making sure that we do our one-eleventh. That's what Coach Haf says all the time, just your one-eleventh, making sure all five guys are as one throughout the game. And I feel like we've been doing a great job at that.

What was the significance of having a lead and playing with a lead? And how much did that contribute to the season-best 41 carries that you guys had?

Kadyn Proctor: I feel like playing with the lead, I mean, whether or not we have the lead, we're just trying to go out there and do our job. And just like I said, just go back to doing our one-eleventh. But it did feel good to have that lead. We've seen the stats, we haven't led a game all season. But you can't get comfortable with that lead also, because they came back a little bit, we just got to focus on keeping our foot on the gas, keep going.

What's going right with the run game, because it's working? You have a lot of carries, I think you have like a nine-minute advantage, eight-minute advantage in time of possession. We see the carries, the yards, what's going right for the run game?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say just our preparation throughout the week, like we focus on that. We focus on that in individual just as an offensive line, just moving guys off the ball, staying on blocks. And ultimately when coach trusts us to go out there and do our thing and we have all that buy in, especially with Ollie doing what he's doing back there. When J-Wright gets in, they're hitting the hole and they're getting yards and they're falling forward and that's what we need from them.

What would your own self-evaluation of a progress report for six games at left guard for you in the NFL?

Kadyn Proctor: I'm nowhere near where I need to be, for sure. But I would feel like run game, I've always been a mauler. I just need to focus on staying on blocks and finishing blocks, just having more effort in that regard. And then pass pro, just focusing on my hands. Sometimes I get a little reachy, which was OK when I was playing left tackle sometimes, but you can get beat inside a lot quicker. So you have to be very accurate with your hands at left guard, so focus on that.

It's the fifth consecutive game that the team has over 100 rushing yards. What does that have to say for the work of the o-line to not only establish the tone in the running game, but that obviously opens up the passing game as well?

Kadyn Proctor: I mean, it just goes back to our preparation throughout the week. Like we have guys that buy in and we have guys that have been here and been doing that for a long time and they know what the standard is and I feel like we've set that and we have to keep that stack going. And we're just trying to build off of that every week, trying to get more and more and more.

When you see a goal line stand, like what the defense did, does that kind of hype you guys up as an offensive line as well, especially how important winning in the trenches is?

Kadyn Proctor: Most definitely. I mean, I have no doubt that our defense is going to go out there and do that. But like all five of us, the whole offensive line was hyped up after Chop got that sack. Because then we know that we can go out there and finish the game like we want to. The offense always wants to finish in victory formation, and that's what we did.

You guys are showing improvement pretty much week by week, but now you've lost in the NFL, you've won in the NFL, it's your first season. Mentally, how are you kind of feeling this season out, envisioning things? How are you going into it?