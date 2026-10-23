Transcript: WR Chris Bell Press Conference - October 23

Players often talk about the process, feeling out the process over the results. When you've had a couple games where you don't have a catch, do you kind of key in on that? Is the process still kind of going the way you want?

Chris Bell: I'm just taking it one game, one day at a time. I know it's coming, you know what I mean? I'm staying positive. My main thing is to focus on what I got to do to help the team win, so if there's anything like in the run game, pass, anything I got to do to help the team win, I'm trying to do it. That's my main focus.

What does the return of Caleb Douglas do for the pass game and the whole offense?

Chris Bell: It'll definitely help us out. Happy to have him back. Can't wait to be out there and playing with him Sunday.

First divisional rival that you guys are going to have, and that opens a window for four divisional rivals in a six-week span. Just how much are you looking forward to that first one?