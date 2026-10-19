Transcript: TE Greg Dulcich Press Conference - October 19

Coaches always talk about how they can use the bye week to do a self-scout – what do we do best, what can we do better, what should we do more? What are your thoughts on what the offense can in fact do differently or better moving forward?

Greg Dulcich: I think every week it's a matter of fundamentals, little things, because it takes all 11 on offense. Everyone has to be in sequence and on the same page. So it's really just kind of hammering those details and making sure that our knowledge of the things we do is at its best.

This passing game hasn't had Caleb Douglas. If he's able to return this week, what kind of a boost does that provide?

Greg Dulcich: Caleb's a stud, I mean his first catch was that one-handed one. So we know what he can do and we know what kind of juice he brings to this offense. We're excited to get him back when we do.

What was it like to have him back at practice today?

Greg Dulcich: It was good. Making plays as usual, doing his thing.

Obviously, we know that divisional games bring that extra level of intensity, you might say. What are you most looking forward to the challenge ahead on Sunday against the Jets?

Greg Dulcich: Always an exciting environment when you've got these rivalry games. Every game, we want to win and do our best and put a good product on all three phases of football. So excited to go out there, especially after this week of getting our bodies back and our minds right. It'll be good for us.

What do you think has stopped you guys from doing that, playing all three units being at the high level, one accord?

Greg Dulcich: I think it's a matter of complementary football, we got to do a better job of that. Each of us sort of feeding off the plays of the other phases, as well as setting up the other phases for success.

I know you guys don't look to make any excuses, I'm not asking you to make any excuse. How long does it take to get a relationship with a quarterback? I'm thinking that that's probably a months long process as opposed to five games. But from your perspective, how long does it take to build that relationship?

Greg Dulcich: Any relationship, I guess, just in life is always kind of a work in progress, and you get to know, as it relates to football, the sort of idiosyncrasies of your teammates and what they like, what they're expecting, especially when it comes to your quarterback. I think we're doing a great job building a good relationship with him and seeing the game how he sees it. Because if we all can kind of do that, we'll just continue to improve.

You had five targets in the last game and seven targets a couple of weeks before that. I'm always curious about this, do you go into a game sensing "this is a game where I'm more likely to get more targets" or is it completely random?

Greg Dulcich: I mean, you know what the game plan kind of holds, but it's not so much that, because NFL football game, anything can happen. Situations come up where we just got to have the best call for what the defense is kind of showing, so you never really know "I'm going to get this many or that." You just prepare for being ready when your number's called and in the meantime, doing your job to set up the other guys and help the offense move the ball.

You mentioned that process of getting to know your quarterback, building that chemistry. What have you learned about Malik in those five game settings?

Greg Dulcich: Learned a lot. This guy, I think he's a baller. He's a guy that leads us, which is awesome, a dude you want to play for and play with. It's been cool seeing him compete. Obviously offensively, we haven't had things go exactly how we wanted, but there's always – we're in the huddle, you can see that belief in his eyes. We're going to go down there, we're going to drive. We're going to be successful. I think that kind of puts the whole offense at ease when you got a leader like Malik, it's really good.

Obviously, heavy is the head that wears the crown in regards to Malik, but how much responsibility do you guys, from a weaponry standpoint, put on making sure you're running the right routes, being at the right spots, running the right depths, making the right scramble ball adjustments?

Greg Dulcich: Especially in this offense, very timing based, so kind of like I alluded to earlier, being all 11 on the same page and working in sequence. Everyone kind of works off of each other and we need to be on the same page, know what everyone's doing to make it easier.

How is Will Kacmarek doing, especially with the blocking?

Greg Dulcich: Will's doing a great job. A lot of good stuff coming from him. Seydou's doing an awesome job. I'm excited about how our tight end room is looking. We got some great young guys. Justin Joly's been looking great as well, Tre Watson, excited about all of them. It's a cool group to be a part of.

Not to get too much into your business, but how did you spend your bye week? Are you a guy who stays in town? Likes to get away, did you get to the UCLA game?

Greg Dulcich: It would have been cool to get to UCLA, man, they're playing good ball. They're doing some good stuff. I just always treat the bye week as an opportunity to recover. I think I said earlier, getting your body and mind right because now we got 12 straight. I think it's going to be definitely a good reset having that bye week a little bit earlier, so that we can kind of just roll these next 12.

So no Key West or Bahamas?

Greg Dulcich: No Key West, no Key West.

There's a lot to chill and do here. I doubt you've even explored South Florida as much as you've been here for what, one year?