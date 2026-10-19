Transcript: DL Zach Sieler Press Conference - October 19

We're like three weeks from the trade deadline. I'm wondering if you've thought about that. Have you thought, 'am I going to make it through the season with the Dolphins' at all?

Zach Sieler: No, I haven't. I know people say rumors or talk whatever this time of year, but I'm here focused playing games here, win as a Dolphin, man. And we're doing a great thing. I'm excited for this next week coming up and coming off the bye ready to roll.

Would you prefer to stay or would you be open to going to a contender?

Zach Sieler: I love it here. I've been here for how long? I want to win here as a Dolphin. I think Hafley, Sully have done an amazing job here. I'm excited to see this team growing and where we're going and get some wins.

What was it like to have Kenneth Grant back in the lineup?

Zach Sieler: Great. To have that energy back and keep working him back in and more and more reps each week and kind of keep rolling. And the four of us rolling in there together, it's great to have that energy back.

I'm wondering about your full picture view of the pass rush. You guys had the one game where you had the four sacks. The other games you haven't had sacks. Is that encouraging, discouraging? Is it coming to you feel or did you take a setback last week?

Zach Sieler: Just got to keep working. We got to keep working. It's a week-to-week league. We had a good week one week and not a so good week the next week. So we got to keep working and keep doing our thing, make the adjustments. And then see how people attack us and what they're doing and then we got to adjust off that.

Jets week, what's that like in this building? What's that like for you?

Zach Sieler: It's a division game. All division games, they mean more.

With the relationships that you've had to build with the young players, what's it like trying to develop the twist and stunt identity and bond with these guys?

Zach Sieler: It's trust. It's knowing that how we run in the games, they run it the same because everyone runs them different everywhere you go. Every team runs them different. Some count like step counts. They do reads or premeditated like, 'hey, this is the guy penetrating no matter what.' And some teams don't. And so it's just meshing it all together on how we run them and how we do it so we're on the same page. Because the most important thing about the game is both of us have been on the same page. It's not like a pass rush one-on-one where it's like, 'hey, it's just me and how I rush.' In a game it's both y'all matter and the other side matters just as much to make sure you're covering up. So it's just really getting on the same page and working those reps in practice.

How do you develop that bond and chemistry relationship? Like we know you and Christian and that was – I don't know if you guys spoke.

Zach Sieler: We didn't, no. Me and Christian, him and I kind of figured it out together. Me, him and Austin Clark, obviously, the coach, working together and kind of figuring out how we want to run them. And then Calais came down and brought some wisdom, obviously with his elder age. (laughter) Calais had some great knowledge on this stuff that we picked up and we keep working off of. That's why I love Austin Clark. He's a coach that takes, not criticism, but takes coaching as well. So like if you have a player that's like, 'hey, I think it's like this or we've done this in the past or where I was,' he'll watch the tape and say, 'oh yeah, that could work,' and we can run those as well. Instead of just being like, 'no, it's this way.' So it's ever adapting and it's just getting those reps in practice. Like today, we did a two-minute and you're working those reps and making it as game-like as possible, quick to the ball, getting the comms right and working that each day. So that's how you build it, that's how you're in that trust and go out there. And then one part we always work on is doing it when we're tired. So end of practice or at the end of a rep or a rack of reps because that's what two-minute is.

Is there is there a downside to trying to work on twisting and stunting?

Zach Sieler: Are you talking about like risk of if it doesn't hit or downside of if you're too focused on that, you have less pressures in a single?

You tell me. You actually brought up two aspects of it because I'm always focused on – I love it, but you can't do it.

Zach Sieler: If you get manned up in a game, you can open a seam, period, point blank. You're rushing quarterback, you open it up, big step up window, big window he can run through. That's why it also takes the guys across the ball. So if you're running to the right, the guys on the left matter just as much as that side. Because the game might hit, but if one of them rushes high or rushes under and come under the center, you have a three by one rush, now you open up that window. So you really have to have all four on the same page and know how you're rushing. And then I don't think there's a downside to the solo rush. I think the games open up the solo rushes because now you're sitting there looking for twists or games and whatnot, now you open up your single rush. So I think it's ever evolving throughout the season as well as throughout the game and getting them working different looks and different reps.

Obviously, a lot of rookies on this team. What was your advice to them about how to treat the bye week?

Zach Sieler: Just to not check out for four or five days. Like take that time, take that time away because it is a long season. I mean, a lot of those rookies, you got a college season ahead of you still. But to take a few days off, couple days off, like to get your mind right, but you can't just sit and do nothing. Just keep your diet right, keep moving and watch tape on the weekend.

Obviously, you all got the opportunity this week to rest your bodies, which is main during a bye week, but this game is also as mentally challenging as physical. Given the way the season started, what were you able to do to analyze on this, past few days that you want to improve during the rest of the season?