Transcript: T Patrick Paul Press Conference - October 19

According to the NFL statistics, when running behind you, the team averages 9.57 yards per rush on 14 rushes, which is first in the NFL. I don't know if you knew that stat, but how well do you feel you're doing and the left side of the line is doing so far in the run game?

Patrick Paul: As far as our performance in the running game, I think it could always be better. I think that's the biggest thing, always looking for growth. I felt like we've hit some good runs on both sides just in general, but I think the consistency needs to be more. And I think that now that this bye week is gone, like that's the reset for us and just to get it going even more, get that being our identity and just being able to run the ball in general. I think that's the big emphasis.

In what areas have you seen Kadyn grow? I know it's only five weeks.

Patrick Paul: I think just with him just being more confident and just trusting in himself. I mean, he's had it since Day 1. He's a great player, a great person so he's just already had that mentality. So just keeping him going, encouraging him, being by his side and just being a leader for him.

Jordyn Brooks talked about a new energy coming off the bye for this locker room. What's the sense you get coming back?

Patrick Paul: Definitely. Same thing. I'm in total agreeance with him. I think the big thing is reset. Like take a deep breath, reset. Take these few days to reflect. Everybody reflect and see what you could be better at, do better at. And when we get back from the bye week, it's time. 12 weeks straight. Let's get it.

What are some of the areas that the offense can improve on going forward?

Patrick Paul: I think the biggest thing is just penalties, not putting ourselves in bad situations, but just being more consistent, playing together, and starting strong and finishing stronger.

It seems like there has been an increase in penalties across the league. Not to comment specifically on whether or not a few of the calls on you were bad, because we don't want fines. Do you feel like there's a point of emphasis that has changed at all in terms of how trench play is being viewed by officials?

Zach Sieler: I'm not really sure about that, truth be told. But as far as the penalties, I think just cleaning up our technique and just be more clean so you can't get a call. I think that's just the biggest thing is just don't give them anything to see. Be clean, always play clean and have great technique.

I know that the bye week is a time for reflection and self scouting. I'm wondering if you guys played tense or tight during the first few weeks. I asked Hafley, he said he disagreed. Jordyn Brooks said "maybe, perhaps." I'm wondering what you think and I'm not trying to pit you against Hafley, but what do you think about that?

Patrick Paul: I don't think we did, no. I think we have a confident group. So I'm in total agreeance with Coach Hafley. But I don't think we did. I think it's just a lot of these games are really close and each week we got better. So I think just now coming off this bye week, it's just a total reset and let's do it. Finish in the fourth quarter, be the team on top at the end of the game.

I know he's not in your position group, but what was it like to have Caleb Douglas back at practice and what does he add to the office?

Patrick Paul: He's an electric player. I mean, he's an electric player, brings energy in the huddle every time. And yeah, he's a different type of rookie – tall, fast, great receiver. So I mean, having him back is going to definitely add some more to us, for sure.

What do you feel like Ollie Gordon II has done best the last couple of weeks?

Patrick Paul: For him, I'd say he brings energy, a different type of energy. As you all know, he's an energy ball. So I think just having him in the huddle, you can hear him, you know he's there. And yeah, he runs hard, he plays hard.

What does he say?

Patrick Paul: Whatever comes to his mind, honestly. (laughter) He has no filter. But that's the type of energy you need, and he's been bringing that and I'm excited for him. Excited to see what he does these next 12 weeks.

We've seen some flashes of what this team can do. Coming off the bye, what would be the biggest key to turning those moments into four quarters of consistent football?

Patrick Paul: I'd say just everyone being on the same page. Knowing that going through the week and just being consistent through the week, having great practices out there, just being together and knowing that the game's not over till it's over. So just keep on playing, keep on going at it. So I think it's definitely going to turn.

You've been here part of an organization where for your first two years you guys started slow, rebounded. Last year started slow, rebounded. What did you learn from those experiences and what do you think can translate to this season?

Patrick Paul: Definitely. Like you said, these last two seasons, we start slow. I think as you go through the weeks, you start to gel more and you start to create an identity, especially let's say for last year, we created an identity of running the ball and being stern up front. But it took time for us to get these reps logged and for us to start seeing it come out on the field. So I think for us, just keep on stacking, keep on stacking, and then next thing you know it's just going to pop. And from then on, it just steamrolls and we keep building and keep building. So just staying consistent with it, I think that's the biggest thing.

I believe David Bailey on the Jets is more so lined up on the other side. What does the line have to be conscious of? What have you seen from that rookie for the Jets?