Transcript: DL Zach Sieler Press Conference - October 11

Obviously, this is a tough situation for any team in terms of having the same mistakes flare up in games. How do you get this fixed?

Zach Sieler: Look like you said, we've made a couple mistakes too many times, and we can't do that. We can't beat ourselves. Obviously, I haven't seen the tape yet, so I don't know exactly what happened, but we didn't do enough to win today. We've got to make corrections. We got to make them faster if they're in the game, or if they're a part of the game plan, we got to do it together, coaches, players alike. We got to pull together when the time's tough in the fourth quarter and we have a chance to take it, we've got to take it. We got to make the right plays and go win the game.

Zach, how much interaction are you able to have with offensive players throughout any game? Is it usually halftime? Maybe you guys can talk.

Zach Sieler: Halftime, longer drives, get a chance to like after we look at the plays, take a second, but it's already out there, so it's tough. Halftime is really big. I think we had a good job at halftime, kind of coming back, rallying and getting around and trying to get things right, but we just weren't able to finish at the end.

How beneficial will this bye week be right now coming at this stage?

Zach Sieler: I think the biggest thing for us is looking at ourselves, what we can do better, and how we can play better and be better. And just take advantage of it and then kick the second half of the season off right.

I guess the whole point of that previous question was like what do you say to the offense when either they don't score on a drive, they turn the balls over, they go three and out, what do you say to them?