Transcript: DL Kenneth Grant Press Conference - October 11

What was it like just going out the tunnel? It's been a minute. What were the emotions coming out?

Kenneth Grant: It felt pretty good. Juiced up, ready to go, ready to play in the game and contribute to my role to the team. So it felt pretty good.

Collectively with an 0-5 start, does this bye week come at a good time to kind of regroup and look at where things stand and how you can get better?

Kenneth Grant: Yes, I think every bye week we try to look at ourselves in the mirror and see what we can do better and what things we do good and what things we're bad at. So it's a really good bye week to regroup and get back with the boys.

What do you think is the best message to send this off week?

Kenneth Grant: Just regroup. Look ourselves in the mirror. We got to obviously do better, but look ourselves in the mirror because we're all in this together.

Taking this game from different a perspective, from the sideline to start and now, you know, playing with them, what gives you confidence that this team has what it takes to trend up for exactly?