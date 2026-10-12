Transcript: G/T Kadyn Proctor Press Conference - October 11

When moments like that happen, you're on the 1-yard line, can't punch it in. How does that make you guys in your room feel?

Kadyn Proctor: It's just heartbreaking because the running backs and QBs and everybody are relying on us to get the movement off the ball. And our coaches say, finish with your man in the end zone, I feel like we can get better on that because we didn't do so, I definitely didn't live up to that standard so just get better every week.

I know some good signs on the ground today. It feels like you guys are picking some momentum up, rushing the ball. What are you guys seeing? What are you guys feeling? What's going on that's making that work?

Kadyn Proctor: I would say just building confidence in each other. This is really all about communication. I think we know our technique, we know our angles, and that's why we have big runs, and Ollie does his thing, J. Wright does his thing when they come in here.

What's the important thing to do over an off-week when you start 0-5? What do you hope to achieve? What kind of messages have to be sent?