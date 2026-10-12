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Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - October 11

Oct 12, 2026 at 11:08 AM
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Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Read the full transcript from EDGE Chop Robinson's media availability on October 11, 2026.

What kind of details do you want to work heading into the bye week?

Chop Robinson: Everything, all three phases. Special teams, offense, defense; we just got to find the details because a lot of times, we're beating ourselves and the team isn't beating us. We just got to find that out.

What's the frustration level like? We can see it. I can't imagine as a player 0-5. Just take me inside your head.

Chop Robinson: Don't nobody want to be 0-5, but I'm here, I'm fighting for these guys, and we keep playing hard for these guys and these coaches and we're going to get it right. I believe we're going to turn it around, so we just got to tune into the details and get better every week.

You say you guys have been beating yourselves. What does that consist of? What does that look like? And how do we build off that?

Chop Robinson: The penalties out there on all the phases out there. I had an offsides, so that's not them beating us, that's us beating ourselves. It was third-and-6 and went to a third-and-2.

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