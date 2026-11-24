A lot has been made of that play at the end of the interception return, Josh Allen, your interaction with him. Take us through just your perspective and what happened there?

Chris Johnson: Yeah, obviously I see J-Rod get the pick and from then on, I'm just trying to get a block. I'm trying to find the nearest opposite color of us. It happened to be Josh Allen and I started blocking him. I don't know, J-Rod's running with the ball, so I'm gonna block him and then he didn't really, I guess he didn't appreciate that much and then we got tied up a little bit.

Were you surprised that he was going to all those lengths physically with you and surprised that there was no flag thrown?

Chris Johnson: Definitely surprised there was no flag thrown. I don't know, I feel like when that happens, it's like an automatic flag. Especially like I get a little scuffle after the play, but I feel like once you get into another player's helmet or something like that, it's usually a flag, but it is what it is. We move on from it.

I'm curious, what have you heard about this rookie wall? I'm sure that your teammates have informed you about it. What have you heard about it? What's your perspective on it?

Chris Johnson: I just feel like basically like my takeaway from it is that coming from college, really that season's wrapping up. There might be a couple more games with the bowl games and stuff like that., but we're probably just at around the halfway season for the NFL. So really just taking that into account, just understanding I got to take care of my body and know I still have a whole half of the season to play. And like you said, I've heard about it from multiple teammates. But I feel like it is what it is. I love playing football, so I'm going to just hopefully keep my body healthy for as long as possible and continue playing.

You kind of touched on it a little bit. Just what sort of tips and tricks have your teammates kind of given you about how to avoid it? I know you mentioned taking care of your body. Just what else have they talked about?

Chris Johnson: Really just having your own routine. I would pick their brain for what they do, but then at the end of it, they would let me know but you got to find something that works for you. You know, everybody's different. Like some guys need the cold tub, some guys don't, just stuff like that. Just trying to pick guy's brains and see what works for them and try it and see if it works for me.

I'm going to stick with the rookie wall questions here. Haf made a point yesterday, I think, where you guys have basically just been going, going, going for the past few years of your life and especially this past offseason where you go straight from football regular season to bowl prep to draft prep. Has there been a period of time where you've been able to get away from football, like turn your brain off of football and just kind of relax and recover or has it been pretty much all ball since let's call it last July?

Chris Johnson: Yeah, it's probably been closer to pretty much all ball. I mean, obviously we get some breaks thrown in between there, before camp and stuff like that, we get a few weeks off. But for me personally, I love ball and I love being around ball, so really just being around it keeps my energy and spirits up. Being away from it for too long, I find myself just getting bored with nothing to do. I'm happy to be around ball as much as possible.

I wanted to ask you about your mentality as a player. We saw you had the nine tackles last week. I think you slammed somebody to the ground on a running play from the slot. But you're a thinly built guy, but you mix it up. You tackle. You don't shy away. Tell me about that mentality and if you consider yourself aggressive or physical, or what do you consider yourself out there on the field?

Chris Johnson: Yeah, for sure. Those are definitely two things that I like to consider myself as, being a physical and aggressive player. I feel like regardless of how big or how strong or how small you are, I feel like it's really just a mindset on getting a guy down and if you're willing to put your body out there for the other 10 guys that's on the field. That's really my mentality when there's a guy with the ball in front of me is that I got 10 brothers that's depending on me to get this guy down, so whatever I could do, I'm going to get him down.

When did you develop this? I mean, has this been ever since PeeWee or is this something you found in high school or college?