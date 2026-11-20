Do you expect to have Dante Trader Jr. out there?

Jeff Hafley: I would say he's doubtful. Yeah, we'll see how he is today, but I would say he's doubtful.

Did that happen during the game? He spoke to us Monday, seemed fine – the groin, the shoulder.

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, during the game. And he's been doing a really good job of rehabbing this week to try to get himself ready for the game. I will say no one works harder than that guy and wants to get better and be out there. And he's done a really nice job all year. So let's see how he is. We have today and tomorrow, we'll see how he feels.

Is this a situation where Zayne Anderson is going to get that call up again or is Julius Wood an option for you?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I would say if Trader could not go, it would be a combination of both of those guys. They'll be ready to play. Zayne obviously has started in his career, started for us this year. I have confidence in Zayne if that were to happen. And then Wood's done a nice job. He's done a good job on teams and he's done a good job in practice. And then we have Kyle Louis as well. So there's a bunch of guys there that if Trader can't go, we'll figure that out.

And you have Kyle in his role now. Is he ready to be back-end safety?

Jeff Hafley: He's ready in certain situations for sure, but I like where he is in his role, but he could certainly go back and help us there.

Is Aaron Brewer tracking positively towards being able to play?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, he'll practice again today, and I would say we're hopeful, but we got to finish out the day to see where that stands, but he's tracking well.

Will he go full today? Obviously its not a high impact day.

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, he'll practice today. I mean, like you said, there's no contact today and he'll go practice today.

What have you learned from all your new defensive linemen this week?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, they've done a really good job of getting the extra meeting. Clark is referring to it as 'night school.' So there's been countless hours teaching those guys, walking through with those guys. They've done a great job of trying to study and learn to scheme first, second, third down, because it's not just a situation where they're going to just be playing situationally. It's first, second, third down, red zone and there's a lot of stuff that goes into it. So I give a lot of credit to the way they've been able to prepare, the way they put in the extra work. And we're going to continue to coach them up until we step on the field and then have confidence that they'll go out and do their job.

How much of that challenge is technique? I know a lot of these guys have been with you guys. Is it technique versus the understanding of the call and the scheme and stuff like that?

Jeff Hafley: It's probably a combination of both. It's playing the technique within the calls, if that makes sense. And then yeah, learning the calls. Like I said, we have a lot of different front variations and certain personnel groupings that they need to learn where to line up and where to move to. And then situationally when you're going to pressure in certain packages, they have to understand the pressures, the games up front. I mean, they got to get used to working with the other guys on the defensive line. And when you're playing a quarterback like Josh Allen, you better make sure that your rush lanes and rush games are really good because if you don't, he'll make you pay. So there's a lot that goes into that. And there's been a lot of hard work done by Austin and his group and those guys. So we'll continue to coach them up.

I'm reading something about the value of good base defense and how it can expand your ability to get into your sub packages. Why do you think you have to be so sound in base in order for the sub stuff to be effective?

Jeff Hafley: I mean, it just depends who you are, right? You can get creative and you can try to scheme everything up, but if you start moving and pressuring and getting into all these different fronts, a lot of times you don't have answers for things, right? So if you have a base defense that's very sound and guys know how to play within the scheme and you have tweaks and answers to how you're going to be attacked, usually you can play pretty good defense rather than just getting moving and stunting and playing three down and now all of a sudden they're in 12 and they got three and four man surfaces and we don't have guys in the right gap and you start giving up explosives and you don't know how to fix things. So if you can successfully play base defense and the guys have an understanding of not only our scheme but how we're going to get attacked based on how we're playing, it gives you an advantage and that allows you to get more creative when you need to.

Do you generally agree with the principle of a trap game? Is that a reality? And I'm not saying that you guys are relying on it this week, but you know Buffalo has Kansas City four days later on Thanksgiving. So in general, is that a reality?

Jeff Hafley: Are you calling this a trap game?

I'm not. I'm staying away from that.

Jeff Hafley: I'm staying away from it too. I think if you coach the right way and you have a solid process, I don't think you'll be in the situation for those. Joe's a really good coach and they're a veteran team with a lot of good players who've been through a lot of these situations. So between Joe getting them ready and the team that they have, this ain't going to be a trap game. They'll be ready to play. It's a home game. It's a division game. They're thinking about the Super Bowl right now and in order to get there, they got to continue to get better. So I don't believe in trap games.

Do you expect to have Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell Sunday?

Jeff Hafley: I do.

And then who do you expect to be punting Sunday? Bradley or Browning?

Jeff Hafley: Who do I expect to be punting? I know who's going to be punting. It will be Browning. Pinion will be out. Pinion was injured on the last punt of the game. So I would say he's day-to-day, but he will not be available to punt this week.

With the injuries that unfortunately have hit this defense, what have you seen from Jordyn Brooks in terms of leadership and also Josh Uche as captains of the unit?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, they haven't flinched. Not an easy thing, especially at linebacker, right? So Jordyn's done a really good job. Last night is usually the night where the guys get together at someone's house and just have good connection time. And last night they did it and they just watched a lot of tape. And he led that to try to get the young guys ready to go and get the new players ready to go. So I think that says a lot about the type of people we have like Jordyn, Uche, the same thing in that room. And I think Sean's done a great job. I'm getting a lot of credit for the defense and the success of the defense right now, but I think Sean does not get enough credit. Sean's done an unbelievable job putting this thing together. We work really closely together. And you look up and we're top 10 in total defense at this point in the season with a lot of young players. So give all those players a ton of credit. But give Sean a lot of credit, which he probably isn't getting enough right now. So it's a good time for me to say that.

I got a question between thinking too much and healthy awareness. Willie Gay told us when he was blocking for Chris Johnson on the interception return, he knows he's blocking Daniel Jones. And he's like, this is a quarterback, I don't want to do too much. Is that healthy awareness or is that thinking too much? I guess that's a fine line.

Jeff Hafley: No, that's good awareness. He did a really good job. He was engaged. It was a great block. I mean, he just drove him backward and he couldn't get free. And there was a fine line, regardless who it was, of holding as the guy tries to pull away. But he did a good job of letting up because you can't block behind the ball, you can't block in the back and holding would negate it. But he sprung the block, he did a good job and he had awareness of who it was and where he was on the field. Well done by Willie.

So college versus pro, offensive linemen wearing knee braces. College, they always wear knee braces. Pros, you rarely see it. What did you do at BC and why the difference?

Jeff Hafley: I got to think back. I believe we might have done it in practice, but I'm not sure we mandated it during the game. I think some coaches too, just young players trying to keep them healthy as they're growing and developing and getting stronger to try to prevent injuries for the player and the team and their futures. There were certain guys that definitely wanted to wear them in the game once they got comfortable, and then there's certain guys that definitely did not want to wear them because they can be uncomfortable. But I hadn't thought about that a long time. That's a good question, which probably needs to be more researched on why. I don't have a great answer for you on that one. I'm not just going to make something up.

I'm going to ask you about Jason Marshall. How would you assess his season?

Jeff Hafley: I thought the last two games he's taken a step forward. Challenged him in practice to be aggressive and finish. He did a really nice job in the Patriots game on a PBU, and I thought he played well last week. He's consistent. He's where he's supposed to be. There's some games where it's a very quiet game for him, which means that he did his job, which is huge, and he's starting to be more aggressive and get his hand on the football more. So he's taking steps forward. He works really hard, and I got a lot of respect for the way he approaches the game.

I wanted to ask you about Chop, who was solid early on in the season, but let's say the last month, the game's really picked up, you notice him all the time. How much of it is maybe just confidence through the roof? Is he doing anything differently technically?

Jeff Hafley: I think it's his preparation. One, he's getting in a groove. He didn't play consecutively early in the season. It's his preparation. And I think there's nothing magical about playing well. When you get a good player who starts to really learn how to practice, and I mean practice hard like game like, and take every individual drill as if it's going to show up on the field and then the jog through and then the walk through and then the practice, he's just starting to show up and understand how to practice like a very high level player. So when it starts to happen in the game, it's no surprise and I think he's starting to see that and feel that, and in turn, his confidence is up, right? Because he's doing it over and over and over again. So it's been a very cool process to watch him grow, and I think there's still a lot more in him as he really becomes a complete player.

With the seven interceptions and six forced fumbles, most of that production has come from first-year players. To what do you credit the early success of rookies and takeaways? And if you can speak on that friendly competition that we have seen with Michael Taaffe and Chris Johnson specifically.