Jeff Hafley: Obviously earlier meetings, it's 12 o'clock so I just finished up with the staff. I will have all the medical meetings when we conclude everything today, but Jordan and Zeek are both obviously guys you're going to ask about. Both guys I've asked medical about, I will have more information later today. There is nothing definitive yet. Obviously I do have concerns with those injuries, but I can't give you anything right now, so soon as we find out I'll let you know about those guys. But that's really all that I have, which I know you're going to ask about those two guys.

Are they scheduled to have MRIs?

Jeff Hafley: They'll be undergoing testing this morning. If not, they recently have, but I have no results for you.

Jordan, I saw him leaving with his right arm in a sling. Is this a shoulder? Can you give us any clarity?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, it's his arm, so we just, as you saw, it was in the sling. So shoulder, arm, we'll get to the specifics as soon as we get the MRI.

With the kicker, obviously Zane was released. Do you have someone in mind that you're going to sign in the next 24 hours or are you going to hold auditions?

Jeff Hafley: Sully and I were just talking; I think both are on the table. So we'll finish those conversations and make a decision shortly there.

How would you describe Daniel Carlson's tryout last week?

Jeff Hafley: I was in and out on it quickly, I thought he did a nice job.

Yesterday you talked about loving the resiliency from Kyle, but was there anything that you learned about Kyle in this experience, first game?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, just what you just said. I mean, if you look at the game in its entirety, he didn't blink. He just stayed composed. Coming out of the half, I mean, that thing could have gotten ugly and the game could have gotten away from us when he fumbled the ball and they scored, and he just kept responding the whole entire time. And you can see how calm he is in the huddle, how calm he is throughout the game. You can see under pressure he steps up, he keeps his eyes down the field. I thought he made some really quick decisions, and I think there'll be a lot of learning lessons from him. But you don't know how anybody's going to react under those circumstances, not only about facing the pressure, not only facing live action, but when adversity hits, how are you going to respond? I think that says a lot about him as a player, just the calmness which I thought he had, I believed that he had, and he showed that he did. I thought he did some good things, and then he'll have more time to show us.

Jeff, going back to Zane, the decision just to stick by him throughout the inconsistency over the past three weeks, is that a matter of you guys believing he was the best option? Is that you guys trying to maybe instill some faith in him, like saying we tried guys out but we're sticking with you? Or is there a completely different reason why you guys stuck with him over the past couple weeks?

Jeff Hafley: No, it's you look at the misses, you look at why he missed and what he's done and the body of work in the time that we've had him and you give him a shot, and that's what we did. That was a decision that was made, and unfortunately, the results weren't very good this week and now we're going to find another kicker.

What was the conversation with him between yesterday after the game and then today?

Jeff Hafley: With Zane? You know I'm not going to go into my conversation with a player in a circumstance like this. I have a lot of respect for the player. I appreciate all his hard work and all of his effort. He's handled everything like a pro with me, and I wish him good luck.

But once an NFL kicker misses three in a game, five over three games, is it just inevitable at that point?

Jeff Hafley: Guys, I don't want to make this into a bigger deal of my thoughts and my decisions. The decision is made. It is what it is at this point, we'll move forward. I appreciate him, but I'm not gonna go down this route of continuing talking about the kicker. I hope you guys can respect that. I get you gotta write stories, but I'm just not gonna get into any more of this on the kicker.

I know Joe asked you yesterday if the decision made on whether Malik Willis would have surgery. You said it hadn't been at this point. From what you've been able to gather, if he did have surgery, would it be season ending?

Jeff Hafley: Not necessarily, but there's still, as of right now, he's not having surgery. Could that change? Sure. I think we need to see how he feels. We need to see how he progresses, but there's been no decision to have surgery as of today if that helps.

Is this still being considered?

Jeff Hafley: I think everything is going to be considered.

Or has a decision been made just to see if rest and rehab will work for the next couple of weeks before deciding on surgery?

Jeff Hafley: We're going to see how he feels. And if surgery is needed, then he'll have surgery.

You had told me how much you appreciate and how much you've seen from Malik Washington being himself a young player, but also having to serve as a leader with the rookies in the receiver group, right? What's your overall assessment of him at this point after also him having that touchdown pass?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I think Malik has done a really good job, like I've said. He's handled himself like a pro and he's been the veteran in that group. He's been consistent. He's been positive. He's made plays when he's had opportunities. I know he wishes that he had more opportunities just like every player and every receiver I've ever been around. But he's been a great teammate. He was a big help to Kyle this week. He spent some time with him. I think he kept him positive throughout the practice week. He helped him out as much as he could, and I know he was excited to get that pass. We joked about it during the week when he threw it against our defense, and it was a really good throw. I mean, very impressive, and it was a big play in the game. But I appreciate and I respect Malik, and I know bigger things are ahead for him.

When I watch the tape on defense from last month-plus or so, it seems like Chop Robinson just continues to get more and more attention from the offense. I'm curious when a player kind of gets on a heater as a pass rusher like that, how that allows you to expand your pressure package, your defensive menu?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, when a guy gets a lot of attention, if people are going to try to dictate a slide to his side, it's going to open up stuff away from him, right? Sometimes if you put a guy in a certain area, the center's going to go that way or the protection's going to go that way, which means you're freeing up the other side, and there's times that if you know that, you can take advantage of it. Or if now the slide's going to him, you're creating one-on-ones on the other side for other players that you have. If you know the chipper's going to him and now they've got to keep an extra guy in protection, so it does. I mean, it makes it hard for that single player, and we need to do stuff as coaches to free him up and we did some of that yesterday, which is what you saw. But he's going to require attention because he's having a really good year right now and he needs to continue to do so.

Was that something that you felt was in his game when you got here relative to his production, what it is today, in terms of kind of being a field tilter in his skill set?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, he's got a great get off. He's a really good pass rusher. He's really quick to get pressure and that creates problems for quarterbacks. So as we've developed him and he's really taken a step forward in his own development, those are the things that we did hope for. I think Austin and those guys have done a really good job, and Sean's done a really good job schematically putting him in places to have success and then they use him to take advantage of other situations.

A couple of pass protection questions. Should Kyle have felt that pressure coming on the strip-sack and gotten rid of the ball earlier?

Jeff Hafley: I mean, I think a lot goes into that on that. I don't want to just put it on Kyle, so I think a lot goes into that one play. It was unfortunate, hopefully a learning lesson for everybody.

And the three sacks were just, anecdotally off the top of my head, it was all unblocked defenders. Was that great defense or missed assignments?

Jeff Hafley: They brought zero pressure, so sometimes they were bringing one more. So whether it was you got to throw hot or whether we had a guy miss an assignment, there was a couple of missed assignments in the game where we should have been picked up and we had plays that were there. Again, it's a combination of both, but we have to have guys execute and do their job so those things don't happen.

You want to win, of course, but do you find solace in seeing the development of so many young players that will be key to building this thing going forward? Like is that as valuable as the ultimate result, that process as valuable as the ultimate result, win or loss?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, look, I want to win, and it bothers me and frustrates me. I want to win, right? So I can't like sit here and tell you that, no – yeah, I want to win in the worst way, and it eats at me that we're not, especially for the players. That bothers me and it bothered me after the game, because they deserve it because of how hard they work and everything that they're doing. At the same time, there is a process in my head in everything that we do, and win or lose, we have to stick to it. Am I proud of the young guys? Yeah, I'm really proud of the young guys and the way they've developed and how they're playing with the fundamentals and the toughness and what we're building. Yeah, it's inspiring a lot when you turn on the tape, it is. So I have to separate my anger and frustration for not winning and then I need to watch the tape and I need to peel back and I need to look closely at that and we need to move forward so we can win football games and build this thing the right way. We have a lot of first- and second-year players who are playing a lot of football early in their career and they're getting better. We need to continue to progress them. We need to continue to develop them so that we can win football games.

I'm seeing if you can explain something in the game to me. I know that the defensive tackles are very important to the linebackers. You guys lost defensive tackles yesterday. Jacob Rodriguez has one tackle, Jordyn Brooks has nine. Can you tell me what the deal is there?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I mean, it's just sometimes it happens. Where's the ball being run? Who's the free guy? Who the backers are climbing up to? What defense we're in? Who's pressuring? Who's lining up where? There's games where he has 12, there's games where he has one. I mean, it's just sometimes that happens. As far as the defensive tackles, we were down to two defensive tackles for almost the entire second half yesterday. It's really Kenneth Grant and then Jordan went down, so then it was Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper, who just got here last week, and they battled. And in the fourth quarter, I think we had them go three-and-out two or three times to get the ball back to the offense. I give those guys a lot of credit, but it's hard when you're down to two guys there at the end of the game. It's hard with three because those guys rotate so much, taking on the double teams and all the strain and the effort, so that was tough sledding against a good back yesterday.

McCord had quite a few batted down balls. Just when you assess the tape, what did you see in those moments?

Jeff Hafley: Well, I thought Grover on their team did a really good job. I thought he did a good job of getting knocked back and getting his hands up. Some of those throws we got to speed up, some we got to do a better job of knocking the hands down, but give credit to him. I thought he did a really good job at that.

How is Aaron Brewer doing? Is he progressing to the point where he might return to practice?

Jeff Hafley: He's still in the protocol, so we'll see how he is today and we'll see how he is tomorrow, but right now he's still in the protocol.

And if you could assess Andrew Meyer's play?

Jeff Hafley: I give him a lot of credit. Guy comes in, his first start this year, for most of the part, his assignments were really good. And then he went down with the injury, and he came back and toughed it out. But overall, I thought he did a really good job on a tough assignment. He's matched up against a really big, strong player who I have a lot of respect for, but I think he did a really good job.

Jarrett Kingston, he goes in as backup center. I don't think he had played much at center, but then also using him as the extra o-lineman, what he's showing you in terms of just being able to use him in that role?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, versatility. I mean, when you lose your starting center and you go to your backup center and all of a sudden you're potentially on your third center, it's hard. But you got a guy like Kingston who stepped up this year and he's played guard, then he went in and he played center and he did a good job there. It says a lot about him. He's locked in on meetings. He's a great teammate and he did a good job.

What was the decision to use Kingston in that sixth lineman role over Caedan Wallace?

Jeff Hafley: Just the way he'd been playing when he had to play at guard and the success that he had. The practice that he's had, he's done a really good job lately and he deserves to be on the field.

One play after Caleb drops a pass, he comes back and has a tough catch-and-run for a first down after that. You've talked about his team's resiliency. Just with him specifically, what can you say about his mindset, his resiliency?

Jeff Hafley: It says a lot about a rookie. I mean, that's an explosive pass play. The ball's going to be out past the 30 in a critical situation in the game. I mean, the guy's already made a couple catches that I still don't know how he caught the ball, so to be able to let that one go, go on to the next play for a young player and make a big catch, it says a lot. I think those are all really good signs for what's ahead for him, really and the offense going forward.

The run game, I think 74 yards, three games ago, 77 and 78. Is this just man-on-man blocking people doing their assignments, or how do you get this thing back to where it was?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, it's the type of game that it is. It's again, yesterday was a lot of pressure, as you saw. It was a lot of loading up the box and we had a bunch of times to take some explosive pass plays and some we hit and some were really close to hitting and some we just missed on the protection. But if teams are going to play us like that and force us to take shots down the field, we got to continue to go after them and we got to hit them. We were close on a couple. We were close on a couple of the runs too, to be honest with you. At the end of the game on that last drive, we caught them in a defense where we were one block away from that thing getting totally split. And I think I could say that on, there was two plays, one on the second-to-the-last drive and one on the last drive where we were one block away from our assignment from hitting big plays that are explosives that change the game. And we got to learn from that because they made the play and we didn't, so give their players the credit and that's stuff we got to work towards and get better at.

Going back to Caleb, he had eight targets yesterday. I think I saw a stat that he leads all rookie receivers in receiving yards per game. Given his skill set, like what kind of asset is he to a guy like Kyle who is still kind of developing as an NFL player and getting used to football at this level?