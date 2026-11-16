Dante, you've done a good job against established NFL quarterbacks these last few weeks with Goff, with Jones. You all are tenth now in total defense – yards allowed per game. What has been the difference in terms of why this group is playing better?

Dante Trader Jr.: Just growing in connection on defense, especially in the new scheme, you're going to have your bumps and bruises trying to figure out the ins and outs of the scheme and how to play and where the guys fit and everything like that. And it took us a couple of lumps to get stuff right and just call it what it was. And then now we add to us being comfortable in the scheme and then now Coach Haf is more comfortable calling different things. We can disguise, do a little more exotic things on third down and change front pictures and back end pictures all the time, so allows quarterbacks to be confused and stuff like that. And then with Chop and Uche, the way they're playing, like getting the pressure on them, that helps us in the back end. So as you see the stat that I guess came out, you see it goes hand in hand.

What has impressed you most about the rookies in the secondary, specifically Taaffe and CJ?

Dante Trader Jr.: Man, they're really smart and poised, playmaking ability too. Taaffe and 3, man, they're hooping. Just the instincts that they have and things they play with and things that we talk about during the week and it's fun to play alongside those guys. But I would say like how smart they are and their instincts and a lot of things. There's a lot of things on tape y'all don't kind of understand what they're doing. Could be things they've seen in previous weeks in different games and things like that. Or the scheme was like, hey, if we get these, we're going to do this, we're going to do this. And it's really cool to see.

We've seen the bond between Taaffe and CJ throughout the last few weeks. From your perspective, because obviously you get to see a little bit more, they have that friendly competition. How do they feed off of each other?

Dante Trader Jr.: When you see Michael, you see CJ. So it's one of those things in the meeting room, they sit next to each other. Everything they do is a competition from ball production, how they practice, whatever they're doing, even sleep scores on the Whoop, stuff like that. So it's cool. It's kind of fun to see their bond and everything like that. And now you see us go hand in hand on the field.

Can you take us through your perspective on Chris Johnson's pick six, what you're thinking once you see him come up with the ball and then run the other way?

Dante Trader Jr.: I was just saying he was moving. I was on the opposite hash and we needed a play. We talked about it before the game and even the night before. It was like, we need a score on defense. And here it goes, 3. You don't throw it near 3, he's going to pick it off. So when he picked it off and sent it to the house, I was like, hey, he gone. So it's cool to see.

Two questions about the defense, tight ends and the run defense. Tight ends, you guys held Sam LaPorta under control last week. You held Tyler Warren under control this week. What's been the key to tight end success recently?

Dante Trader Jr.: Y'all love that question. (laughter) I'm telling you, like it goes into the scheme of that week and then the looks that they get, you know what I mean? Like same thing with Greg, like Greg could go off for 100 or there's times he's not as featured, you know what I'm saying? So it's just on their game plan and our game plan, there's a lot of factors that go into stopping guys and things like that. Who's at receiver? Who are we allocating and what coverages and what type of tight ends are there? If there's OCs that are trying to scheme for their tight ends, they're going to obviously get them the ball more. But I just feel like we've just been trying to hone down on that type of thing, being more intentional in coverage in the back end and knowing our drops and knowing where tight ends can affect us. Especially over the ball and play action boots and leaks, check down. They get a little leaky. So we're trying to stable check down and get our underneath covers to be set with their feet. So when these tight ends are not going for extra 10 or extra 15, you know what I'm saying? So we're able to limit that. And what was your question on the run defense?

I know you guys, you didn't have Zach Sieler, you lose Biggers, you lose Jordan Phillips. I know that's a tough situation. Walk me through what happens run defense wise?

Dante Trader Jr.: Yeah, it's tough. Especially as you've seen this game, it puts a lot of pressure on other people and we obviously didn't stop the run well this game. And it goes hand in hand on everybody. Like I know me, like I had a couple where I'm trying to figure out where he's going because I couldn't see him. Took some bad angles and kind of pissed me off looking at some of the stuff. But just in and out of the changes of the front, we're going to have to figure that out and how to stop the run and everything like that. So we're going to have to look at that some more. Just it hurts seeing Sieler go down, Biggers and 94. It's tough. Those are our guys. Those are the guys you want to be up front and holding double teams so 10 and 20 can be free and get to the ball. And then I can come up or Taaffe can come up easily and not have guys in their face and stuff like that. But we'll figure it out.

What's the mindset in the game when obviously you know you're down the Sieler, then boom, Jordan goes, gets hurt, boom Zeek Biggers gets hurt. Like how do you keep the focus on what you have to do knowing that those are two big guys right there that are just gone?

Dante Trader Jr.: You kind of got to just hone in on what you do. Because I feel like you can get affected by that stuff, especially when the runs get a little leaky, when your guys are not up and in there. And we're playing with two d-linemen, like they're playing the rest of the game. That's tough. Them boys a little tired. And then it caused some other people to play out of their positions, stuff like that. Even me, I'll take accountability, like start doing a couple of things I shouldn't have been doing just because I'm trying to guess where he's going and trying to play more than my job. And that's when you get hit with certain things. So it's tough seeing those guys go out and just being able to – there's more pressure on other guys. Like I said, we had to play with two d-linemen at the end of the game.

Everything we see from the rookies, and then you and Jason are second-year players. How much do you value the process of progress from young players compared to the ultimate result of trying to win?