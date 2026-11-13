Transcript: C Andrew Meyer Press Conference - November 12

How much does it help that you have been working kind of exclusively with Kyle McCord?

Andrew Meyer: I think that it helps a lot. I mean obviously we've built a chemistry in there between just the snap exchanges, stuff like that and we have a really good relationship so I think that it's comforting for sure like just knowing like that we've both gotten a lot of snaps together. Knowing that that's who I'm going to be out there with, it's definitely a little comforting.

that's joking around or just like building a relationship. So I think that that's just where it's at.

Who are you now compared to that undrafted rookie as you first made the team back in 2024?

Andrew Meyer: Yeah, I think that for the most part I try to be the same, but obviously like in football you develop and you grow. I try not to change too much personality wise, but obviously I get to play behind the best center in the league. So I get to get better and learn from him every single week. So I think that every week I'm getting a little bit better and I'm happy to get to go show it.

Centers are asked to do a lot of different things. How do you view the most important part of what you'll need to do on Sunday?