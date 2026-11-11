Transcript: QB Kyle McCord Press Conference - November 11

Can you describe your emotions at this point as you get ready for your first career NFL start?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, obviously excited, but at the same time I know that the production on the field matters most, so I'm doing everything I can to get myself ready to go play.

How's this week of work been for you? What about the offense?

Kyle McCord: In terms of off the field stuff, it's been the same as what I've been doing in terms of the amount of film I'm watching, the preparation on the field. Obviously, practice you're getting the reps with the ones. So the physical piece is obviously ramped up a little bit, but I think the mental side of it is pretty consistent.

How much does the experience of playing in those big college games that you played will prepare you for the NFL experience?

Kyle McCord: mean, I think that's something that you definitely can hang your hat on. Being at a school like Ohio State and then playing some big games at Syracuse too, I think should give you confidence that you've played on a big stage before, you've played against some of the top guys in the league right now. So I think the confidence level coming from those games is definitely there.

What do you think it'll be like running out knowing you're QB1 for the coming games for an NFL team, the first time you trot out onto the field with the offense – what do you think those moment will feel like?

Kyle McCord: It's a blessing, but I think once you get the first play call on the helmet and get going, I think it'll feel just like football. And I feel like going back to what I was just saying, that's something that having played in those big college games, I think you've been in those moments before. It's not my first time I'm playing in a big game. So yeah, I feel like that's where I'm drawing a lot of confidence from.

How do you balance nerves, thrill, excitement?

Kyle McCord: One, you just have to remind yourself it's something you've done a million times before, playing football. It's the same game, same 11 guys out there and I think another thing too, just the preparation throughout the week. I feel like you gain confidence and excitement knowing that you're putting the work in, you're putting the reps in and you're putting yourself in an opportunity to have success on the field.

Obviously you're getting your first start from the NFL. How would you describe your style of play for all the fans out there? Your pocket presence, your arm, your precision, mobility, just how would you describe it?

Kyle McCord: I pride myself on just being the ultimate competitor out there on the field. And then on top of that, I feel like being able to process information at a quick rate and getting the ball out and being accurate and being on time, I feel like those are all things throughout college and into my preseason games in the NFL that I had success with. So I'm just trying to keep that rolling.

I have to imagine when the news came down, the other part of it is you're getting inundated, I'm sure, with texts and phone calls and a lot of people probably wanting to go to the game. How are you managing all that stuff? The excitement from your family and friends.

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I mean, obviously you got the close circle of people that are super juiced up for me and help me get to this point. So just kind of answering the texts as they come and at the same time put my phone on do not disturb and watching film and trying to get away from the social media side of things. But yeah, it's a blessing. I think anytime you get a chance to play, especially in NFL games, it's a great opportunity.

Knowing that there's very limited reps in practice as the backup, how have you capitalized most on the time since you arrived?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I think even when Malik was going with the ones, still standing right behind and getting those mental reps too. Although you're not physically taking a drop and throwing to the guys, still getting those reps mentally that way when an opportunity like this does come about, it really doesn't feel too different. And you know how the guys kind of get in and out of their breaks and you know how the flow of the offense is. And I feel like that's something, it's tough to do when you're not playing and staying locked in, but I feel like in moments like this is when you reap the benefits of that.

How do you feel you've grown within the offense in the 10 or so weeks that you've been here?

Kyle McCord: I think as you guys know, it's pretty similar to Green Bay in just in terms of the same family, the same system. Obviously, there are things here and there that are different in terms of terminology and some of the scheme stuff. But I feel like even though, and I know I said this when I first got here, I wasn't here for OTAs and camp, I still was getting reps in the system and still feel comfortable with it. So at this point, the way I'm viewing it is I've had however many, like 8 months, I want to say, in the system and under my belt. So I feel confident, feel confident. Obviously, you got some game plan specific ways, but looking forward to it.

How big has Kevin Patullo been for you?

Kyle McCord: He's been a huge help. Just having a familiar face on the staff, kind of bouncing ideas off of and obviously knew that playbook in Philly really well last year. And so being able to share some commonalities between the two, I think has been huge, especially this week.

Knowing that this is potentially a four-game window or more, are there's some benefits to that as opposed to it being a one-game spot or even going into a game during the game?

Kyle McCord: I would definitely say there's benefit to knowing you're playing beforehand and being able to get those live reps of the guys rather than kind of just being thrown into the fire without any reps of the ones. But I think regardless if it's a four-game stretch, a five-game stretch, a one-game stretch, whatever it is, I feel like you still approach it the same way. And you're not looking who we got next week and the week after that. I'm just focused on this Sunday and taking it day by day.

You mentioned certain plays. I was assuming you know the entire playbook. So you don't want them to simplify it for you, do you?

Kyle McCord: No, not at all. And I feel like that's something that I definitely pride myself on, even though I'm a younger guy and not a ton of experience, being able to carry the full playbook and being able to run anything that Bobby wants to call.

Which of the starting receivers, the three rookies and Malik Washington, throw Dulcich in there, which of those guys, if any, have you gotten the most throws to?

Kyle McCord: I mean, I would say just throughout the first few weeks, I think obviously with CD going down, both me and Malik missed time with him, but obviously he came back and didn't miss a beat. And I would probably say it's pretty even across the board. A handful of throws each week with the guys, just kind of stepping in when Malik needed a break. Like I said, I think watching all those guys play and how they get into their cuts and their attention to detail and how they move and all that, even when I wasn't in, I think is definitely paying off now.

Have you had any conversations with Malik Willis since it all went down?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, Malik's been great. He knows I have his back and he has my back. And he's been a huge help because obviously he was in the same situation last year with Jordan and obviously went in and played at a high level. So he knows the position I'm in and he's been a great help.

What would you tell that kid at St. Joes who always believed this was possible?