Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - November 6

When do you expect to see the turn of all the investments that you made in the young players?

Jordyn Brooks: I don't know, man. I mean, everybody's different. Everybody's growth is different. Everybody plays different positions. Different positions take time. Some don't take much time. We don't know. I think right now is I know everybody wants results. Who doesn't want results? But this is one of them situations where you truly got to focus on the process and make sure that you're getting everything that you can out of practice, out of meetings, out of a game. Whether we win or we lose, we got to see where we can keep improving, so I can't put an expectation date on anything.

Have you ever been part of a program that poured so much into the process of what's happening?

Jordyn Brooks: I can't say so, to be honest with you. First part of my career was in Seattle. We were a much older team, veteran team, a lot of established players on those rosters that I was on. And even when I first got here, it was kind of the same thing. Older team, established players everywhere. It's kind of the first team where it's really been kind of rebuilt from the top down as far as bringing in new guys, letting guys go and the youth that we have. It's been a lot of investment put into this roster, to the young guys on this team. And so like I said, I think the future is bright, so it's only a matter of time.

How much do you have to talk to them about things like body and nutrition and recovery?