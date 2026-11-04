Transcript: RB Ollie Gordon II Press Conference - November 4

Read the full transcript from RB Ollie Gordon II's media availability on November 4, 2026.
How much was Kadyn Proctor missed? Not that Jarrett Kingston isn't capable, but obviously when you don't have Kadyn Proctor, do you feel that?
Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, you definitely can see it. Like you said, it's nothing toward Kingston, he's a great player. It's one of those things that I feel like once you've been in so many weeks with certain people, it's just boom, you mesh. You mesh different, so I feel like it's one of those things we'll get back to it. It'll be us, and we'll be back to being us.
What do you think makes the Lions good against the run?
Ollie Gordon II: I would just say their front seven again. It's the league, everybody's front seven. They have a good front seven. Their edge rushers, they're great. Their linebackers, they're great. Just one of those things where again, it'll be mano a mano, physical on physical.
You're facing the Lions defense obviously, but when you know the opposing offense is so explosive like the Lions are, does it bring more importance to controlling the clock, being able to put together long sustained drives that keeps the opposing offense off the field?
Ollie Gordon II: I would just say I like my guys, you know what I'm saying? My guys on the other side on defense, I'm rocking with them whenever. No matter who we play; I don't care who we play, honestly. It's one of those things where I'm going to have their back, I trust them. I know they're going to go out there and do their one-eleventh, handle their business no matter who's on the field, so I'm not really looking at it like that.