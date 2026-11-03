Transcript: WR Chris Bell Press Conference - November 2

You made some nice catches yesterday, just what do you think you did particularly well?

Chris Bell: I feel like making the catches I did pretty well. Just making plays when my name is called, I feel like it was something that I did pretty well in yesterday's game.

Do you feel a difference in yourself physically in terms of taking that last step that we've talked about from the ACL over the last couple of games, any difference?

Chris Bell: Of course I feel different. As I play in more games and practice more, I get more and more confident and stuff like that. So I definitely would say I do feel that difference that I was talking about.

I'm wondering how you measure progress because we've seen snapshots of you blocking well, playing on special teams. If you don't have six receptions for 100 yards, can you still have had a good game?

Chris Bell: Yeah. My thing is with me, I'm going to always do whatever to help my team win. This is my mindset. So if I leave the game with one reception, as long as I know I did whatever I can do to help my team win, that is my big priority when I'm going into a game.

How do you feel you are as a blocker and as a special teams player?

Chris Bell: I feel like I have grown. I feel like I'm very physical and I'm needed on special teams. I'm needed in the run game. So I know that, I take pride in that. I want to do whatever on special teams and in the run game to help get the ball down the field.

Kind of a complete game from all three of the rookie receivers, you with your catches, Caleb, winning some nice one-on-one routes against Gonzalez, Kevin with the big catch. How do you guys push each other? I'm curious about that.

Chris Bell: I feel like the whole receiver room pushes each other each and every day. I feel like our bond is getting stronger. We're hanging out more around the facility and things like that. But the way we push each other is in practice. We take pride in winning our one-on-one every day in practice and in the game. We take pride in every rep that we get in practice. So I feel like when we see each other doing those things, it's just pushing all of us to do the same.

You and Caleb have already had big days, Kevin Coleman Jr. did it yesterday. How pleasing was that for you and Caleb to see? And also, what's the skill with him that really stands out? Is it speed or something else?