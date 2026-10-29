Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - October 28

Do you feel you've added some consistency to the constant pressure that you're achieving? I mean, I see you're up there as far as highest pressure rates in the league. So do you feel you're finding a lot of consistency now at this point?

Chop Robinson: Yeah, for me, I just got to finish it. I feel like I'm getting close, but I got to finish. Even though the numbers aren't there, I'm getting there, but I just got to finish on the pressure. That's really it.

What do you remember about that red zone sack on Geno last week?

Chop Robinson: I just knew when I had seen Zach make the first play and Uche came back, I knew it was a passing situation because we backed them up. And I knew somebody else had to make a play. And I told myself I'm going to make the game-changing play, and that's what I did.

What kind of challenge does a guy like Drake Maye provide for people like you whose job is to bring them down?