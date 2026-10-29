Transcript: EDGE Chop Robinson Press Conference - October 28

Read the full transcript from EDGE Chop Robinson's media availability on October 28, 2026.
Do you feel you've added some consistency to the constant pressure that you're achieving? I mean, I see you're up there as far as highest pressure rates in the league. So do you feel you're finding a lot of consistency now at this point?
Chop Robinson: Yeah, for me, I just got to finish it. I feel like I'm getting close, but I got to finish. Even though the numbers aren't there, I'm getting there, but I just got to finish on the pressure. That's really it.
What do you remember about that red zone sack on Geno last week?
Chop Robinson: I just knew when I had seen Zach make the first play and Uche came back, I knew it was a passing situation because we backed them up. And I knew somebody else had to make a play. And I told myself I'm going to make the game-changing play, and that's what I did.
What kind of challenge does a guy like Drake Maye provide for people like you whose job is to bring them down?
Chop Robinson: I mean, he's a great quarterback. Like he could use his feet, he could throw the ball, he could throw on the run. So it's kind of keeping him in that pocket. Can't have him scramble because I think he's leading in scramble yards for quarterbacks right now or something like that. But just got to keep him in the pocket and do our job with the edges and containment.