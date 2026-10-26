Transcript: DL Kenneth Grant Press Conference - October 26

Among games where someone isn't in a stat sheet, I thought your game yesterday was very impactful. Things that you did that you liked in your second game back would include what?

Kenneth Grant: I got a little bit of good pass rush, run game was pretty decent, but just second game back, got to hone into the small details. Good is never good enough, so I got to definitely be better on some players because my whole game wasn't perfect.

I know you guys allowed 100-yard rusher yesterday, but it seemed to me the d-line made a lot of plays, especially that goal line stand with Sieler and Uche and then Chop. How did the defensive line do in your opinion?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I think we played a pretty well game, but like I just said, including myself, there's a lot of things we've got to clean up communication wise and other things like that. But for the most part, we played a pretty well game. And like you said on that goal line stand, when it was time to bow up, we bowed up. That's our identity and that's what we want to carry.

I wanted to ask about that, that physicality being a part of your identity to have those successful plays in the trenches on both sides of the ball. I mean, how important is that as you guys go forward and are trying to build this identity of being a physical, tough team?

Kenneth Grant: It definitely starts up front on both sides of the ball. We were in there watching a film and Haf likes to show us like what the offensive line does and what they do during the game. Those guys were getting after those guys, so it's definitely – our identity is it starts up front with the o-line and the d-line, and then the team is going to follow. So we have to be those guys to set the tone and start the game fast.

Are those the plays that get him most excited, those physical tough plays?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, definitely for sure. He definitely likes that. He harps on those because it starts up front. So I mean, why wouldn't you want to show those plays?

Can you give us a couple of examples of Zach's mentorship, in terms of what he does with you, Jordan, Zeek, all the young guys? Is it just talking up in meetings? Does he give you life advice? What types of things does he do?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, he does all types of things. Whenever he's there, like you said, life situations, I'm kind of always a guy to ask him about stuff and he's always willing to help me out. But in the meetings, he's always talking. We're always communicating, trying to communicate because on the field, we need to communicate as sharply as we need to. He's just a great leader. You can't ask for more from him, and he's definitely a keystone in the defensive line room for sure.

And without probing too much life stuff you might ask me about, handling money, something else? Any general topic you could share that's not too personal?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, just like you said, like I got questions about taxes and things like that. He's always there to help. He's a very smart guy. He got it out the mud, so he knows all the little tricks and things like that. He definitely helps us with a lot, for sure.

You guys had a lead yesterday for the first time all season. Were you aware of that? And how does that kind of affect I guess the team's confidence and things like that, especially when you still have that lead in the fourth quarter?