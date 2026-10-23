Transcript: DL Kenneth Grant Press Conference - October 23

I know it's hard sometimes if you've been away for a lot of weeks to be in total NFL game shape the way you want to be. Are you at this point?

Kenneth Grant: Yeah, I feel like I am. It's still a work in process, but I feel like I am. I'm in good shape. I've been pushing myself at practice and things like that. But also when I was out, I was also still pushing myself, so I feel like I'm in good shape.

How much can the bye week help you build off that first game, take two weeks from it, and then maybe if you do see more snaps, just continue to build?

Kenneth Grant: The bye week really helped. My bye week wasn't really a bye week because I haven't been playing football, so I was in here working and things like that. So I think that week helped me to transition and get in game shape and things like that and understand the game plan better.

For your position, how much of an advantage is it to have a defensive-minded head coach?