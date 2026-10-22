Transcript: WR Caleb Douglas Press Conference - October 21

If you could use play action to throw, what could that do for this offense?

Caleb Douglas: I mean, honestly, that's football. You run to pass, you pass to run. So we're going to piggyback off each other for real.

I can imagine you haven't spent a whole lot of time on the sideline during your football career. What are those mental reps like for you as you watch this offense go without you?

Caleb Douglas: Super important, honestly, especially where I'm at now, being a rookie. Just making sure that I'm always honed in at all times so when I am back out there, I can go out there and go full-fledged.

In real time, are you watching your specific position and saying, "OK, if I'm in here, I make this play"?