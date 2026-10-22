Transcript: WR Caleb Douglas Press Conference - October 21

Read the full transcript from WR Caleb Douglas' media availability on October 21, 2026.
If you could use play action to throw, what could that do for this offense?
Caleb Douglas: I mean, honestly, that's football. You run to pass, you pass to run. So we're going to piggyback off each other for real.
I can imagine you haven't spent a whole lot of time on the sideline during your football career. What are those mental reps like for you as you watch this offense go without you?
Caleb Douglas: Super important, honestly, especially where I'm at now, being a rookie. Just making sure that I'm always honed in at all times so when I am back out there, I can go out there and go full-fledged.
In real time, are you watching your specific position and saying, "OK, if I'm in here, I make this play"?
Caleb Douglas: Literally what you said. Just kind of going through mentally, getting mental reps and then also just being there to look from a bird's eye view, what you would do, what could you have done or how could you go out there and tell them guys what you saw.