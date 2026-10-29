Transcript: WR Caleb Douglas Press Conference - October 28

It feels like for you, obviously, a different vibe this week because you're actually playing now. But you saw the team, they're always, moving forward, not blinking. But now that there's a win under the belt, is there something different going on at practice this week? I kind of feel like it's a bit more hype in the locker room.

Caleb Douglas: I wouldn't even say that. Honestly, man, we the same people, win, lose, or draw. Just kind of keep going, even keel. Not too high, not too low.

Can you just walk me through those two touchdowns coming off the injury, just how special that moment was to be able to do this for your team and get that first win?

Caleb Douglas: It felt good. Like I was telling him earlier, I'm happy that I was able to go out there and contribute for real.

Are you keeping both of the footballs like Michael Taaffe is doing?

Caleb Douglas: Oh yeah, I kept them. They already put up in the little container and everything.

How did that first win feel as an NFL rookie and then the locker room, we saw the splashes of water. I can only image how great that felt, can you walk us through that? I can only imagine how great it felt. Walk us through that.