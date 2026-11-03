Transcript: T Patrick Paul Press Conference - November 2

So where do you think yesterday falls in a season-long mission of being a dominant offensive line as a group?

Patrick Paul: I don't think that was our best game. I think that we left a lot of things out there. So yeah, I don't think it was one of our best. We got to definitely improve from it.

Why were you guys unable to replicate the success that you had in the last like five games in the run?

Patrick Paul: I think it was a lot of missed assignments and just not being on our landmarks. A lot of looks that gave us eight in the box, so it's really hard to run when there's eight people in the box. Just different fronts and then we just need to execute better, I think that was the biggest thing.

Not to get you to downgrade Jarrett Kingston, but did you miss Kadyn Proctor yesterday?

Patrick Paul: Yeah, I mean we miss KP. We know what he had going on, but Jarrett, he did a great job, and he was flying around out there. And yeah, Jarrett, he did great.

Jordyn Brooks after the game yesterday said he felt that after a good first half, it seemed like guys were excited and fired up at halftime, but maybe a little too fired up, and against the team like the Patriots, you have to kind of maintain your composure through the ebbs and flows of the game. Did that seem like something that happened in the second half?

Patrick Paul: Yeah, I definitely think that we needed to keep our composure. But yeah, he was right. I mean, the energy was great in the locker room and don't want to downplay it, but I mean, it was great. So yeah, coming out of the half, I think we just need to be more detailed and just learn how to finish and just finish. That's it.

When you take a big picture view of this team, a 8-week sample size, in how many areas are you guys better now than you were at the start of the season?

Patrick Paul: That's a good question. That's a good question. I'm not sure about the specifics right off top, but I know that for the o-line, I can speak. The o-line, I think we've become more confident. I feel like we're gelling together as a group, and I think that's a big thing with an o-line is just gelling and being on the same page because when all five are on the same page, good outcomes happen. So I think the o-line, we've taken steps in that. And then just for the overall team, I think, especially with the young guys, I think everyone's getting more confident week by week.

If I can look ahead, obviously, Aidan Hutchinson is coming here on Sunday. Just what makes him so special and what will you guys have to do to kind of limit him?