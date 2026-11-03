Transcript: CB JuJu Brents Press Conference - November 2

Can you take us through what the past week was like for you, going through the phases, clearing the protocol and then getting to play and then making a play in that game too?

JuJu Brents: Yeah, that was my first time being in the concussion protocol in the league. So it's a little bit different. I came in on Monday, went through the whole ordeal, if I had any symptoms or whatnot. And I was ultimately cleared to play, felt good, ready to go out there. But I felt like I was ready to go out there and play.

And on game day, what was that like when you saw Jacob throw that punch, the ball comes out, and then you're in position to go get it?

JuJu Brents: Eyes light up, man, just go get the ball. Simple as that. Jacob made a great play and then it's our job to make sure we secure the ball, get it back to the offense. So simple as that.

You guys pride yourself on not really giving up the big play. Two passes of more than 40 yards. Kind of take us to what happened on those plays.

JuJu Brents: I think with the explosives, man, a lot of it is just the details, details within that play, making sure we finish throughout the whole play, which is going to be about 6 seconds of you just ultimate straining. And I think during those plays, we just got to at the end of the day, just execute. And the explosive plays that they did have, great job to them. We just didn't do our part to execute as well.

I was asking Haf about the big picture defensively versus situational football. The second half, they ran the ball and passed the ball effectively, but there's snapshots all throughout the game of you guys doing well, like when they have first down at the 21-yard line and you forced the field goal. How do you reconcile those? Are they both equally important or situational more important? Is big picture more important? How do you do that?

JuJu Brents: I think Haf has a very good viewpoint on that, like it is situational for sure. So you can see that defense may get up these points, but there may be a situation regarding the time possession, how many possessions they had compared to us, things of that nature. So I think the situational, like football situation is big. You can't just look at it exactly like the results, like it's a lot to goes into.

Like the Jets game you guys had the great defensive stand.

JuJu Brents: Yeah, for sure.

Chris obviously had a play that he wished he had back, missing the sack, and Haf was here talking about how he responded well from that. When you see a teammate have a play like that do you go over pick him up or how do you kind of go about that?

JuJu Brents: Definitely, yeah. I mean, we're all going to have plays throughout the game that we wish we could get back. I think at that time, man, it's like we play defensive back. Like you're going to have some great plays and you're going to have some plays where when you mess up, like it's magnified on a big scale. So definitely, I think we just got all each other backs, which we do. We got a real tight knit group, man. And you just reframe, find something else to focus on at that point. And then now you just go out there and attack again. Next play mentality. So yeah, we definitely all got each other back though, for sure.

What was your viewpoint on not only the touchdown that was called incomplete at first and then overruled, but also then the fourth down stop?

JuJu Brents: I mean, it's tough. It is what it is. I mean, I guess they had enough evidence that they wanted to overrule and said it was a touchdown. And then regarding the fourth-down down stop, man, I know that Chris had everything in him to go out there and strain. And we all thought that we was off the field at that time, but ultimately they reversed it. And it is what it is. We just got to go out there and keep fighting, keep competing, and just let the cards fall where they lay. So simple as that, but it is what it is.

Ollie had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty yesterday. You had the taunting penalty in Week 1. I'm wondering if you guys have a clear understanding from the refs of what is a violation and what is safe in those types of situations.