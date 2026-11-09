Transcript: RB Ollie Gordon II Press Conference - November 9

Tell us about the eight-man fronts. I know you've seen some good run defenses the last two weeks, they've both been in the top 10. But when you compile that with the eight-man front, is it frustrating? Is it just football and you have to find a way? How do you view that?

Ollie Gordon II: I really look at it as it's one of those things where it's like the teams that we play, they know that our run game is a threat to them. And I feel like it's a huge thing for us just because it can open up our pass game more, allow our receivers to show who they are, allow our quarterback to show who he is. And it's just one of those things that I feel works well and hand in hand because once our receivers and quarterbacks start heating you up, now you want to drop back in coverage. Now we're just going to turn around and hand the ball off.

Can you walk me through how you experienced that fake punt moment? I mean, to see a guy like Kaytron Allen grab that pass from Pinion, just kind of return the favor to the Lions. A guy from your room in Kaytron. So can you walk me through that moment?

Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, my boy 30 out there. It was huge just to see just because, it was third down, we're coming off the field about the punt and you look back up at the jumbotron and it's like, "oh, my boy running with the ball, how you get that?" We were supposed to be kicking that down the field. Seeing him catch that ball and run, take care of the ball and just handle it, it's just one of those things that is great. It brings spark to the team and that stuff. We need more plays like that.

So is that something that as you're on the offense go to the sideline, you don't even know what's being called and then you're just surprised when you see it happen?

Ollie Gordon II: I mean, it's kind of one of those things where you see it and it's like, OK, we've been practicing all week and we actually get out there and call it, it's one of those things. Like, OK, we actually called it. Now we get to see it work and to see it happen in real time.

What's Kaytron been like in the room? He's been with the team a few weeks now and kind of worked his way up to give him some reps.

Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, I feel like he's been a great guy. He's a young guy, he's looking to learn. You can tell he's like a sponge, soaking in all the information and just learning. He asks questions, which some rookies didn't do. But he's one of those rookies that asks questions and he wants to learn. You can tell he wants to be on the field, he wants to play. So I feel like he's been a great guy, great addition to the team.

You asked questions last year?

Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, I asked some questions last year.

You guys aren't afraid to run the ball on third down. Just how encouraging is that just for you as the guy that usually receives those handoffs?

Ollie Gordon II: I feel like it's very encouraging just because we have the guys we have up front and we know when third down's around it's time to lock in. You know that's get off the field or keep the team moving type of thing. So I feel like with the dogs we have up front, for our coach to be able to turn around and hand the ball off, I feel like that's huge just for the team and just for us in general. Even though we know we're playing loaded boxes, we know who we're playing, we know what's going to happen. So it's just one of those things that's huge.

This is something I probably should have asked Brew also, but Malik Willis told us that his groin was tight yesterday. Did you notice that? Did you notice it having any effect on the offense as far as him scrambling or him not having any running plays called for him?

Ollie Gordon II: I mean, y'all watched the game we watched. He was still back there escaping sacks, running out the pocket, rolling out, still making throws. That's something I didn't know, but for him to be a soldier and stay down and play through that, I feel like it just shows the type of leader he is for this team and the type of guy he is. And you want people around like that.

Same thing we talked to Brew about. When you see the road fans are coming in such great numbers at home, what are your thoughts? Does it serve as motivation, like give them a reason to start coming back and get more of those numbers in your favor?