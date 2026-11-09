Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - November 9

The holding calls yesterday for the offense as a whole, I was curious when it's that frequent, do you guys ever talk on the sideline like, "hey, the ref is just calling it tighter in this game," or do you notice he's a little more strict with how he interprets the game?

Aaron Brewer: Absolutely. There's some of the refs you go into the game, you know their background, so you know they love to call more holding calls than usual than other reffing groups. And once it start, you know what type of game it is, so you're just trying to give each other a heads up and try to do as much as you can to limit the calls.

Do you actually study refs?

Aaron Brewer: Absolutely. Like you see the background of them, so we get like this little stat lineup, this ref here calls the most offensive holding, this ref called the most DPIs, this ref calls whatever the call is. And so like where they're ranked at in the league of the calls they make so you understand what type of refs you have going into the game.

The run game has kind of lacked the pop that it had in weeks prior for the last couple weeks. Just what do you attribute that to?

Aaron Brewer: I'd just say the defense, they're loading the boxes right now. And so this is with us, we got to execute better on our behalf and find a way to make it work.

Can you speak on the work of Kadyn Proctor? I mean, the youngest guy in the NFL, and he hasn't allowed any sacks in his career so far. Obviously, as a veteran, I'm sure that you're taking him under your wing and just how that relationship has built on?

Aaron Brewer: He's the youngest guy in the NFL?

He is the youngest guy in the NFL.

Aaron Brewer: I did not know that, that's crazy. He's just a dawg, man. Since he came in at OTAs, he's just been a grinder. He worked and it's showing on the field now. I'm just so stoked and happy. I love playing next to him and have him as my rook. He leaned into everything. He puts in the work, he always focused and it's showing on the field.

The last few home games, there's been kind of like almost a takeover of road fans. I'm wondering, do you notice that when you come out the tunnel, you see like the other team's color is all over the other side?

Aaron Brewer: Yeah, absolutely. You know it's most fans of the other team pre-game, you know when we come out the tunnel, we come out so we hear us, then they're coming out the tunnel and it's louder when they come out than we come out, you know what type of day it is.

Does that affect you guys at all?

Aaron Brewer: It almost turns like into an away game at home because it gets so loud for us offense, like on third downs or whatever, they making so much noise, it seemed like an away game while we're at home.

Do you all ever have to use a silent count at home?

Aaron Brewer: Yeah, if it get too crazy, like we would have to use a silent cadence.

What do you think about that? To me, that's kind of strange.

Aaron Brewer: No, it is strange, but they just let you know how hard fans ride for their team. All the Detroit fans, they're coming out. Like if you got a solid team, your fans gonna ride deep. But you got the Chiefs, you got Detroit or whatever team like really shine at the moment, at that time, their fans gonna ride for them.

I've traveled and I've done this. You see Dolphins games on the road as well, their fan base. How much is that just becoming the new NFL now where, you travel to Miami, Detroit people are gonna want to come, Buffalo people gonna want to come, and Dolphin fans travel well as well?

Aaron Brewer: I don't know, it's just crazy now. People are just big time fans and they ride for their team. Wherever we at, they're coming to it. I know just out here in South Florida, if you got any team come from anywhere, definitely like this point in time, it's getting cold everywhere else in the world. So I guarantee like they find this as a vacation come to support their team out here in South Florida.

I know you guys respect every opponent, but you have Indianapolis coming up who is 2-7. You've got the Chargers later on in the year who are winless. You've got the Jets coming back up. Do you ever look at those games and say, yeah, we need to get this one?

Aaron Brewer: No, I don't try to look too down the road in the schedule. I try to just take it week by week and just focus on that opponent coming up. Because you know in this NFL, it go week by week, it don't matter what the record is, it's who prepares the best that week and come out and execute the best that week.

When you have an opponent like Indy who is 2-7 and they've been talked about at the trade deadline, would you look at them as, "yeah, they're vulnerable, we can get them?"

Aaron Brewer: I look at every team as we can get them, but definitely with the Colts coming in, we got to make it happen. Definitely this week, we getting into that second half of the season and so we got to turn that page.

When you consistently see that stacked box, just I guess what goes through your head? Because I mean, football is like a numbers game, right? So if you count, you kind of like, okay, five on the offensive line, while you're counting, it's like, okay, we might not have a defender. What's going through your mind?