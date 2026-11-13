Transcript: CB JuJu Brents Press Conference - November 12

Not many guys get to have a homecoming or return to a place where their career started. What's that feeling like for you?

JuJu Brents: It's going to be dope. Being back at home, it's going to be great to have my family around. I got a lot of respect for the Colts, they gave me opportunity to live out my dream. Mr. Irsay, God rest his soul, gave me opportunity to play the National Football League, and it's going to be great to be back at home.

How would you say you've grown to this point now compared to who you were that day when you were cut?

JuJu Brents: I feel like I've continued to grow. Even when I was going through that process, I was growing, and as I got my way to Miami last year, I've been growing. It's a continual thing every single day. Like I said, I don't hang my head on it, chin up, chest out. Just stay down throughout the process, and I'm just looking forward to continue to keep growing through it.

What are you most proud of since your arrival with the Dolphins?