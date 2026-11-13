Transcript: WR Caleb Douglas Conference - November 12

How many balls have you've caught from Kyle McCord and how much experience you have chemistry you've been able to develop with him?

Caleb Douglas: Me and Kyle have been building a great chemistry, caught enough balls. Ready to go out there on Sunday and compete.

I got one last one. In what areas do you feel like you're going to be better in the second-half of your first pro season?

Caleb Douglas: I say confidence wise, just going out there after seeing what I can do, just kind of just stacking off that for real.

Eight games into your NFL career. Has it been everything you expected it to be? Has it been more? What have those feelings been like at the halfway point?