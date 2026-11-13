Transcript: ILB Jacob Rodriguez Conference - November 12

There's the leadership void now losing a captain, but then your locker mate here, Josh Uche, he was just promoted to a captain, you know that. What do you think about that for Uche?

Jacob Rodriguez: I think he deserves it. I think he's somebody who comes in, works hard and does everything he needs to do, but then he also carries that leadership aspect to him. I think it was the right thing to do, he's kind of been in that window to lead. I think just throwing the C on his chest and making it mean something, I think it's definitely the right decision and something that has been needing to happen. Happy for him and congratulations, and excited to see how it happens moving forward.

What encouraged you most after reviewing the defense's film from the last game?

Jacob Rodriguez: Just kind of how hard we play and how well we're playing different coverages and then stopping the run and kind of our disguises and making it hard for an offense. Just kind of sticking to what we are doing and keep doing it and just kind of being encouraged on the work that's being done. We have to keep working harder to be able to win games, but encouraged with kind of how it looked.

What's the most difficult part about your wife being in Germany, you being here as a rookie in the NFL?