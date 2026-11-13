Transcript: ILB Jacob Rodriguez Conference - November 12

Read the full transcript from ILB Jacob Rodriguez's media availability on November 12, 2026.
There's the leadership void now losing a captain, but then your locker mate here, Josh Uche, he was just promoted to a captain, you know that. What do you think about that for Uche?
Jacob Rodriguez: I think he deserves it. I think he's somebody who comes in, works hard and does everything he needs to do, but then he also carries that leadership aspect to him. I think it was the right thing to do, he's kind of been in that window to lead. I think just throwing the C on his chest and making it mean something, I think it's definitely the right decision and something that has been needing to happen. Happy for him and congratulations, and excited to see how it happens moving forward.
What encouraged you most after reviewing the defense's film from the last game?
Jacob Rodriguez: Just kind of how hard we play and how well we're playing different coverages and then stopping the run and kind of our disguises and making it hard for an offense. Just kind of sticking to what we are doing and keep doing it and just kind of being encouraged on the work that's being done. We have to keep working harder to be able to win games, but encouraged with kind of how it looked.
What's the most difficult part about your wife being in Germany, you being here as a rookie in the NFL?
Jacob Rodriguez: I mean, I think just kind of any spouse in the military, just time away from them. Somebody who you love and you want to spend every day with, you want to go to sleep next to them and wake up next to them. You want to spend all the meals you can with them and get to see them, but you can't. So I think kind of that sacrifice that they make, and the harder part is the time difference. We get out of practice and she's already asleep. It's kind of the same thing where I wake up and she's already in the middle of her day, so it's hard to communicate. It's hard to do that, but we get a peek into our life together that way. But it's good for communication, good to keep trying to find ways of shaking on each other and remind each other we love each other. But it's definitely hard.