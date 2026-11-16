So how did the first start of this season go for you?

Andrew Meyer: I think it went pretty well. I mean, obviously there's always things to clean up, things to work on, a few plays here and there that you wish you could have back. But I think overall, I think it went pretty well.

How was the operation for you? Calling protections, all that.

Andrew Meyer: Yeah, I think it went really well. I think the preparation throughout the week was good and it correlated to the game when we got there.

How was the chemistry between you and Kyle?

Andrew Meyer: I think it was good. Obviously, I think he did really well for his first start. And I mean, we've been playing together a lot each and every practice, so I think that the chemistry was phenomenal for the game.

Would you say that would make it easier for you, to have McCord in that game?

Andrew Meyer: Yeah, I think so. It's like a comforting feeling that this is a guy that I've gotten a lot of reps with, a lot of snaps with, and it 100% makes it easier, yeah.

The last three weeks, you've faced a lot of crowded boxes, right? Eight-man fronts, you've rushed for 74 yards, 77 yards, 78 yards. How do you run against it? I know you can throw over the top as a way to beat it, but getting the run game going, is it a hat on a hat? How do you succeed?

Andrew Meyer: I think it just comes down to to the way that we block, right? Like, it doesn't matter what we call, as long as we block it right to the best of our ability, I think that the run should pop. I mean, each and every play, we're one block away. And if we're all hitting on every cylinder for each play, there's no reason we can't run the ball still, you know?

And do you expect that Buffalo, seeing what's happened, will do the same thing this week?

Andrew Meyer: I mean, yeah, sure, you could say that. But I mean, there's no way to exactly say that that's what's gonna happen, but yeah.

Can you take us through what you were experiencing when you did have to go out and miss a couple snaps? And what did you think of Jarrett Kingston, his preparation in order to be a backup at a position that I understand he hasn't played much? He played the other four positions, but not center, right?

Andrew Meyer: Yeah, I think he did a really good job when he went in there, and obviously his preparation throughout the week, he had the XO package and stuff, so he was playing the extra o-lineman. He's out there on KOR, so props to him for just having so much on his plate and being able to mentally prepare for every position that he was out there playing.

What do you think makes him a good option for that sixth lineman?

Andrew Meyer: I think he's just a good, really well-rounded player. He does our technique really well and he does a really good job.

We saw during the game Malik Willis sitting next to Kyle McCord and talking to him a lot on the bench. Did you talk to Brew?

Andrew Meyer: Yeah, 100%. I'm in constant communication with Brew throughout the game and throughout the week, honestly, just getting tips, tricks. I mean, at the end of the day, when you got somebody like that in front of you, you want as much knowledge from him as you can get.

Obviously, nobody wants to miss any reps at any game. But when you come back, tough it out basically, just how much does it mean to you to be able to come back after that?

Andrew Meyer: I mean, personally, I just wanted to be back out there, and I know that it was a really close game, obviously, and we had opportunities to win the game, and I just wanted to be out there and play and put my best – I wanted to give us the best opportunity to win, and I felt like that's why I wanted to be back out there.

How do you balance I guess progress and seeing good things from the team as opposed to not winning. Do you take any kind of solace in playing well, even though you don't win?