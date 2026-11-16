Good to see you get out there and get a chance to score yesterday. The touchdown, how often had that play been successful in practice? Has it always worked or sometimes was Malik's thrown not on target?

Jalen Tolbert: No, yeah, we were about one for three. The first couple times Malik didn't have a good pass, but the last time we ran it, it looked way better and they felt confident enough to call it in the game and obviously we executed. Malik gave me a great ball and made a play.

So one for three with it in practice?

Jalen Tolbert: Yeah.

It'll make it two for four. The one that mattered most in the game.

Jalen Tolbert: Yeah, that's all that matters. The one that matters the most was the one that counted for six points in the game. And like I said, Malik played a big part in that. He sold it. He took the ball, made the guy think that he was running and came down and he threw a nice ball. And I was able to, like I said, track it and make a play, got him his first passing touchdown.

What's that like from a receiver's perspective, when you're over the top and especially on a trick play and then you just see that ball coming and you got no one in front of you?

Jalen Tolbert: Those are just those premier plays that you got to cash in on. They're trick plays for a reason. And so when you get the chance and you run it and you call it and you know what it is and you're in the huddle and you line up and you kind of see it working, you got to make that one count. You don't really get those back. So like I said, it was good to execute it and good to be able to live out that moment yesterday.

Did you see the safety bite?

Jalen Tolbert: Yeah, I did when I was running past him.

It looked pretty obvious from the press box.

Jalen Tolbert: Yeah, no it was good. It was a 'oh yeah.'

Football theory question here. They're playing a lot of eight-man fronts against you guys last three weeks, New England, Detroit, Indy. The opportunity to go over the top, I mean, it seems pretty simple, but what goes into that? I mean, receiver has to be open. You have to have communication. I guess it's different with Kyle and with Malik, right? You don't have as much communication with Kyle. Take me through those opportunities. I mean, is it as simple as, yeah, we're going to go deep or what has to work there?

Jalen Tolbert: I mean, it's really doing your one-eleventh. The o-line has to hold up for us. Kyle has to throw a good ball or Malik has to throw a good ball and receivers have to get off the line first and foremost, run a good route, have good J-O-B as we say, just jumping off the ball and coming off with speed and winning the route. I think that plays a part in all of it about getting past the defender deep, especially when they know that's kind of what we want to do. And so you also have to implement the run game. Ollie's running really well right now. And so the safeties have to come up and make a play on him or he will gash you. And so we're playing hand in hand with it and like I said, when you do get those premier opportunities to go past and hit a deep ball, you have to make the most of them because you're not going to get too many of them.

Two-part question: How close is this team to winning? And the second part is, obviously, this team has been losing by these very slim margins. But how do you balance seeing progress and growth from a lot of the young guys with obviously the ultimate result, wanting to win?

Jalen Tolbert: I think we're close and the tape shows that each and every week we're one or two plays for making a big difference in the game. And I think not focusing on the past or the future but just being in the moment and in the present and whether that's like I said today going into film study and figuring out what we could do better to be better for next week and coming out on Wednesday and having a great practice and continuing to stack and be consistent in that case. And I think it's one of those things I'm sure y'all have heard it, but day-to-day nothing changes, but when you look back it's all different and I think that's what we're living right now and I think eventually we're all going to look back and be like, dang, like this is when it started. But right now we're in the thick of it. We're in the storm and we just got to keep pushing, keep swimming. And you know, it'll turn out for us how we want it to.

Tell me about your process of staying ready because you've been down in the depth chart, inactive some games. So how do you just stay ready for that moment?

Jalen Tolbert: I mean, it's tough, obviously, as a competitor, you want to play each and every game. You want to be a big part of the success that is going on and making plays. But with that, like I said, comes the challenge of, owning your role. And right now, my role is whatever it is. And whether that's my number being called or not, I'm ready. I practice every day like I'm playing. Never not once thought that I wasn't playing. I go out to practice and practice hard every week. Help the guys when they ask and help them with what I see and what I feel like we can do to be better as a unit and as an offense. Obviously, when the opportunity is given, I go out there and make the most of it. And I tell Barry all the time, you can't complain about the cards that you dealt. If you do, you'll never win. So you just play the hand that you're dealt and you keep putting them out there and you'll eventually win. So just keep preparing, keep going out and glorifying God on the platform. He gave me the opportunity to and when he gives me the opportunity to go out and make a play, make the play for him.

I know your touchdown came from a pass from Malik Washington, but how would you assess Kyle McCord's first start in the NFL and what you were able to see from him?

Jalen Tolbert: Yeah, I'm really proud of him. Obviously, him being the backup we talk a lot and spend a lot of time together as well. And I know he was ready for that opportunity and he did great. He was very calm in the huddle. He controlled the huddle very well, took control of us. He came after every series, walked by and talked to the guys. If he felt like something was his fault, 'hey, I owe you one,' and that's big for a quarterback that's coming in like that. And to know that we all had his back, I think gave him an extra boost of confidence. And like I said we were excited to go out there and play with him and he did some really good things. I hate that we couldn't finish it off for him and get him his first win on his first start, but I'm sure we'll get one for him soon.

Kind of building off that a lot of times you hear about a team, the most improvement you make in a season is between Weeks 1 and 2. What about Kyle between Starts 1 and 2? I mean, what would you expect will be better for him in his second start?

Jalen Tolbert: A lot of things. I think the big part for him is just his confidence continuing to grow. Obviously, when you go out there for the first time, a lot of stuff is flying around. It's a lot of different movements and different keys. You're playing with a lot of different guys. I mean, how many times has he really thrown the ball to Malik Washington and Caleb? So just getting a feel for them. And he had some really big throws to Caleb yesterday and I think that's just going to continue to build. And like I said, we all trust him. We all are out there with him. We're going through it with him. And I think that just also gives him confidence. And I think he'll have a different feel to know coming into this week what he's getting himself into and what he can make adjustments on, improve upon and what we can do in order to help him while we're out there.

A Buffalo question. I know you haven't been here for years and years, but Buffalo has beaten the Dolphins seven of the last nine games. Is that all wiped out? This is a new team and I know it's a new year. Does kind of some of that stay with this team or is this new year, different game? Does that carry over?