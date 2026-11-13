Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - November 13

For Jordan Phillips, Kenneth Grant, Zeek Biggers, what do you think of their ability to take up blockers, keep those guys off you and Jacob?

Jordyn Brooks: Great ability. They do it week in, week out. They all getting better. Still young, you know what I mean? But their celling, the sky's the limit for them. And so like I said, I'm excited for the opportunity they kind of get to have as far as a leadership aspect, kind of stepping out in front and really having to take control of the front with Zach being out. And so I'm excited for the opportunity they get from that standpoint.

So unusual in that you're now down to, of the 11 starters on defense, all of them except for you and Josh are in their first, second or third year in the league and yet you all are playing well with that group. Is it surprising to you that with that level of youth, you're still able to do things like you did last Sunday against a great offense?

Jordyn Brooks: I'm not surprised because the work that we put in on a week-to-week basis. Obviously, didn't always pay off, didn't always result into a win. But the small wins that we have as far as stopping the offense, third-down percentage, rushing yards, passing yards, those small wins, those are things we're trying to improve on week to week so that it leads to winning. And so with this group, man, they're only getting better. Like you mentioned, first and second year, it's going to get easier for them. And so I expect us to keep getting better and better.

You got to go up against Jonathan Taylor each of the last two seasons, right? So what are some of the key points to keep in mind going against him?