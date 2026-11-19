Is it crazy that just a few weeks ago, it was kind of like, all right, let KG get his feet back under him. He missed the first four games. Now all of a sudden, everyone else goes down and you're going to be counted on to play a lot?

Kenneth Grant: I mean, that's football. That's part of it. So like I said, I just got to take my game to the next level and step up. There's no way around it, that's what I have to do. That's what this team needs and what the d-line unit needs.

How do you get these guys on the same page so quick?

Kenneth Grant: Just communicating with those guys, keep it real and don't have any secrets within the room. I think Coach Clark does a great job of that, of telling guys where they stand and where they are and keeping it real. He also keeps it real with me, like I have to help guys out. They're counting on me, but like I said, the d-line unit's counting on me, Coach Clark's counting on me, everybody's counting on me, so I have to up my level of play.

With so many key players out for the season, how would you describe the kind of tone and approach that you've heard from Coach Hafley?