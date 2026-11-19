Looking ahead to the Buffalo game, is the run game more important now? You guys have a backup quarterback, you might have a backup center once again. Does the run game become more important to success?

Ollie Gordon II: Honestly, I would just say us playing our best football is just the success, no matter who's in. Backup quarterback, starting quarterback, no matter what – I mean, he's not a backup anymore, he's a starter now. So I feel like we just got to be us. We got to go out there and if that's us running the ball, that's what it is. If that's us throwing the ball, I mean, y'all saw him sling the ball. He looked good out there. It was fun watching. So it's just one of those things where we just got to be us.

With you catching passes out the backfield, was it good to prove that that's an arsenal in your skill set?

Ollie Gordon II: Yeah, definitely. I would just say catching ball out the backfield has never been one of those things I've been worried about. It's just one of those things that I haven't got to showcase yet. Like I said, we got a quarterback out there scanning the field, going through all these reads. And it's just one of those things where he found me when I was open and threw the ball and that's what it was.

Did you feel Kyle showed a lot of poise like those moments, going to the checkdown, also in the huddle, everything else?