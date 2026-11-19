What's it like to have this large quantity of rookies contributing, competing, starting to a team? I mean, you guys came in together and basically you're the foundation of the team now.

Jacob Rodriguez: I mean, to us it feels normal, we didn't know any other way. You know what I mean? We didn't see it any other way. This is just kind of what was asked of us and what we're trying to do the best in our jobs to do. I think that's kind of where we took it is we have a job to do and we're going to try to do our best to do the job as well as we can.

Fans are pretty spoiled, they probably expect high volume tackle games from me every game. Haf said sometimes the ball just doesn't go your way. When you watch the tape of Sunday, anything you notice that you could have done differently or any general thoughts from watching your play?

Jacob Rodriguez: I mean, I have to tackle better. I think that for myself but then as a team, we just have to tackle better. We had a rough first half, but I think it was really cool to see us come out, make adjustments in the second half and play really well. I think we played really well that second half on defense. You take the ball away, good things can happen. Chris had a huge, huge takeaway there and able to convert it to points. But I think there's a lot of stuff to work on. It's a team game and we like to play better early on, but to show the growth that we've been able to, play better, make adjustments, and work to the second half.

How do you guys kind of re-adjust and recalibrate now with losing Sieler and now Zeek and Jordan Phillips?