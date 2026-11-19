Jeff Hafley: So you guys saw Jordan will go on IR. Jordan is having surgery today. Biggers will go on IR. So he'll be done for the year. And we'll miss those guys – Jordan Phillips and Zeek. Jordan was having a great year. I mean, really, just watching the way he played, the toughness, what he was able to do for our defense, the plays he was making. And I'll tell you this too, Zeek, I mean, Zeek took a huge step, huge step. And not only playing inside, but playing the big end position, the versatility that he had. I mean, those are two players who will be really missed. Obviously, top that off with Zach not being here. With those guys, what they've showed us in this year, they've got a very, very bright future. So I know this is hard for them right now and hard for our team. But those guys are good football players and they're going to have really good careers in the NFL. So wishing them the best and they'll be missed.

Is Jordan out for the year as well?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah.

And how does the head coach react when he was your three highest usage defensive tackles for the season within a span of eight days? Were you shell shocked? What kind of emotion?

Jeff Hafley: It's hard, but then I think often times the way you have to approach things, there's something that happens and you got to react to it and you got to move on. And it doesn't mean that you don't care. It doesn't mean that you don't miss them. It doesn't mean that you're not sad and disappointed, but you have to move on and you can't look back and you just have to move forward in this league. So then it's what's our response going to be? And it's who do we have left? Who can we pull up from the practice squad? Is there anybody out there that can help us? And you have to move forward. So is it hard losing three guys to IR all at the same position with the span of a couple days? Yeah, I mean, for sure. But now there's a challenge in front of us, and there's been a lot of challenges. So let's see how we react and how we respond and move forward.

Can you characterize what it'll take to do exactly that – not to ask too broad of a question, but from if it's KG, Jordan Jefferson coming in, Keith Cooper Jr.?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I mean, it's going to be KG's turn. He's going to play more, right? He's going to have to. I mean, we finished that game with KG and Cooper, who got here three or four days before that game, and he played a lot and he did a nice job. I mean, give him a lot of credit. He was on a practice squad in Carolina. He comes here and all of a sudden now he's a starter. So that's the NFL. That's opportunity. So let's coach him. Austin's going to coach him. Austin's going to coach him up. He's going to meet with him extra. And he's got an opportunity in this league now to be a starting defensive tackle. So he'll embrace it. We'll embrace it. And then you look at that's a position where you have to heavily rotate because those guys can't play 40, 50 snaps a game. Usually you go four or five deep. So who are the next guys up? And that's what we need to find this week in practice. Who are the next guys, like a Jefferson, right? Those are the guys that we're going to have to see and we're going to have to get them ready to go because this is a great football team that we're about to play. So we'll embrace the opportunity.

How would you describe the message that you have or will deliver to the team relative to the biggest moment of adversity so far this season?

Jeff Hafley: Just like everything else that we do, stay focused on today. What can you do better today to help this football team? I mean, and what can we do better, right? Even for a guy like Jordyn Brooks, who right now I think is playing out of his mind. I mean, I know he is. He's playing at an All-Pro level. He is, and he's showing that. And he's getting better as the season goes, and I think he's playing some of his best football. So even for him, what can he do better today so he can play even better on Sunday? So how can we all get together and pick it up just a little bit to fill in for that void? I mean, what else can we do? This year, guys, is full of adversity. I mean, we lose our quarterback. We lose one of the best backs in the league. We got all these rookies. It's just, so what? Like, what are we going to do about it? We all have to be at our best. We can't sulk. We have to understand the situation and we got to work. And when Sunday comes, the one thing I know about this team, they are going to go out there and they're going to compete and they're going to play hard and they're going to stay together and we'll figure out the rest.

When you get a rash of injuries like that to one group, how do you balance the impact of changing what you do because of the loss of players versus trying to find guys that can do what you were doing?

Jeff Hafley: It's hard. It's just when you're starting to do more schematically because guys are getting comfortable with the foundation and we're building and you're starting to see these pressures and these movements and these different looks. We got to be careful now, right? Because the quickest way to give up plays is to have guys really not comfortable or not know what they're doing and that's not fair. So we need to figure out very fast in these next few practices what can we do, what can we execute, what's fair of us to ask them to go out and execute with just a few practices and we're going to have to go out and play. But that's going to be a challenge to us as coaches. It's going to be a challenge to the players so we can continue to move this forward. But then at the same time, we've got to find extra meeting time, extra walkthrough time. And like I said, I have a lot of confidence in Austin and the defensive staff that we'll continue to develop the new guys who come in.

If I may continue on this line of questioning, Austin Clark was one of the few coaches that you retained. What went into your decision to do that? He's been retained just about everybody, but what was the mindset with that decision?

Jeff Hafley: He's worked with a bunch of very close friends of mine that called me as soon as I got the job. And I've known about him. I knew his reputation. Some from people that I really trust and when I got here, I sat down with him. I talked to him quite a bit and I just had a really good feeling about him. The guys that he's coached, studying the film, the work that he's done. And now that I've been with him, how hard he coaches, how demanding he is, he gets the most out of his players and it shows up on tape. They're getting better, right? How do you judge that? You turn on the tape and you watch the progress a group has made and I see it on tape, but that's what led me to keep him.

Is Brewer still in concussion protocol?

Jeff Hafley: Brewer is in the protocol.

Practicing today?

Jeff Hafley: Brewer will not practice today.

I wanted to ask you about the run game and the run defense in areas that are crucial to this team and its identity. What have you seen from them? What do you expect to see from them? Understanding that Achane has been out, now you've lost these three defensive tackles, you're seeing the eight-man fronts that have limited you guys to 74, 77, 78 yards. Run defense, you've allowed six consecutive opponents to rush for 100. And I know you're a young team and you've got injuries, but tell me about what you've seen from those two areas, because I know you play hard in both areas.

Jeff Hafley: To answer first on defense, the run defense has improved every week. I mean, you can look at 150 yards, 170 yards. Well, did they run the ball 40 times and how many points did they score, right? I mean, the last two opponents that we played against had really good running attacks. And when you look at the stat sheet, the rushing yards might have been high, but the yards per carry weren't. And we gave up on defense, we gave up two touchdowns against the Colts, right? The defense gave up a touchdown, that's 17 points. And against the Lions, the defense gave up one touchdown. So what we're doing in the run game right now, I think we're doing a pretty good job there. Certainly, there was some on the perimeter that got away from us last week that we need to fix. Is there going to be a challenge going forward now with some new guys and potentially some new things we need to do? Sure. But I'm confident in the run defense. As far as the offense goes, it's kind of like I said to you, when you load up the box and you're sending guys off the edge and you're pressuring, what happens is you see the check down start to open up. Last week, the catch and run by Ollie down the sideline, the catch and run by Herm for the first down. I mean, those are the things now there's going to be things that start to open up that we have to take advantage of. And then the more that we do that, the more the run game will start to open up again because we'll force defenses to have to go back instead of continue to come forward. So it all ties in together. The pass game is tied to the run game.

The Buffalo Bills have been such a mental hurdle for previous iterations of this team's franchise in recent memory. You haven't been here for that, a lot of these players haven't been here for that. So are you guys almost exempt from that mindset and kind of like fresh slate, you don't know anything about this recent history with Buffalo?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, it's the first time that I've coached against them. I have obviously a lot of respect for what they've done this year. Obviously I respect what they've been able to do historically, but what they've done in the past and what we've done in the past have really no meaning to what's ahead in the future. Look, you watch them and you look at their players in really offense and defense and special teams, they're clearly one of the most talented teams in the NFL. It's the first time I've really got a chance to study them because I was in the NFC and we never had crossover. I've obviously appreciated and respected their players by watching on TV but I never studied the quarterback. I mean, he's about as good as it gets. The offensive line probably doesn't get enough credit, but the way they play together as a whole, they're really well coached. I think they're one of the best units that plays together. The back is explosive. I mean, very similar to playing Gibbs in Detroit. He's able to do all those things as a runner, the way he cuts the ball back, the way he catches the ball out of the backfield. They got dynamic receivers. They got tight ends who play like receivers. And then defense, what jumps out to me is the d-line and all the players that they have up front. I think Jimmy Leonhard does a really good job. I know Jimmy well, I coached him in Cleveland. He's sound and they're very talented and they've gotten better each week. Saying all that with their players, I also, this isn't a team that just has good players and they're good because they have good players, they're well coached. Joe does a good job. I've known Joe for a while. He does a great job with the offense and I mean, they're a great team I have a ton of respect for them, very similar for the other really good teams that we've played this year. So we'll do everything we can this week and we'll get out there on Sunday and we'll give them everything that we got just like we have every single week.

Carlson has made some long kicks in his career – 60, 58, 57, 56. But in the last three years, 50-plus only 58%, so less consistency in the last years. I'm curious, this team, this moment in time, this season, are you leaning a little more towards the importance of accuracy from 50-under as opposed to leg strength, 50 to 60?

Jeff Hafley: Consistency is what I'm looking for, if I had to give you anything. Just want to see consistency. And once we know the range that we'll see the consistency, then it will allow us to call the game and make key decisions in the game better. I think that's the key for me right now.

I wanted to ask about the Colts game, fourth-and-17, three timeouts. Kind of in that gray area though, field position-wise. Why did you decide to go for it versus punting it?

Jeff Hafley: Based on we would have had to use our timeouts, right, with little time left and with the way they were running the ball at that point of the game and our situation, I just felt like it gave us the best shot right there. With the little time – if we stopped them and the little time that we would have had if we would be able to stop them, we just felt it was in our best decision. But we did talk about it. We just felt in that moment, it was the best decision for us.

How much do you think obviously playing in the NFL is new for everybody, but with Kyle McCord, new experiences, teams are going to obviously adjust to how they play him. How much do you think you can expect to see growth this week?

Jeff Hafley: From Kyle? I think he'll take a good step. Just think about the first time going out there early on, the anxiety, the speed of the game, the unknown. And even in the conversations with him, how were they going to play him, and it took him a little time to get that. You saw the ball start to come out quicker, he saw it a little better, just to get into a rhythm, get into a routine, he hasn't had that many reps, so he gets all the reps again this week with the offense going over similar plays and getting better. And then just not his first time going through the pregame as the starter, all that stuff. I'd expect him to be much calmer and he was pretty calm. But just internally, I think it will be easier for him. It'll slow down for him and I'd expect him to play better.

Is the plan with Chris Bell to rest him this week or do you expect him back to practice?

Jeff Hafley: No, I would say Chris will be day to day, so we'll see if we get him for this week.

It's kind of the mid-season point and a lot of us do our mid-season reviews. I wanted to ask you about Malik Washington, who seems like he could be an MVP candidate on this team. He runs the ball, he catches the ball, throws a touchdown pass, punt return, kick return, even has a tackle. What's been his value and what does he do for this team? And maybe pound-for-pound the toughest player on this team.

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, Malik's done a great job. I thought he played really well against the Colts. Obviously the pass jumps out, but he had some really good catches, and even there was another rep I showed the team today. On one of the third downs, he had such a good release on the corner. He spun the corner around. He ran his route and he had him beat so bad where he got a penalty on the play, so those don't show up on the stat sheet but that's just as good as another 15-yard catch. I would say consistency. His leadership has picked up. He's done a good job with Kyle. Kyle trusts him and I think he's earned the trust not only of both quarterbacks and the offense, but the staff. While his production might not be where he wants it to be or as good as it could be, he's really having a nice year.

61° in Orchard Park on Sunday. Do we like that?

Jeff Hafley: 61 degrees?

We like that for a mid-November.

Jeff Hafley: Do you? I don't care what the temperature is. (laughter)

Really? The cold doesn't bother you?

Jeff Hafley: No, it was 60-something degrees this morning when I got up and raining.

A really random question, why four receivers on the practice squad at the moment? Are you dealing with anything else on the 53 at receiver besides Chris Bell?

Jeff Hafley: Just practice and just guys to take a look at. Just kind of trying to churn through and find some more guys there.

Obviously you got the issues at defensive tackle and new faces, but how much can a Malik Herring or the actually the big ends, how much can they help you on the inside?