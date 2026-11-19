know you look at the tape with a critical eye. After watching it, what are areas where you think you most need to or want to improve?

Kyle McCord: I think, one, starting off the game a little quicker. Felt like on that first drive had Greg open, I want to say the second play of the game. So just getting to the flow of the game quicker. I think that that'll come and then just all the little details. I think one, finding throwing windows. I think some of the batted balls were avoidable on my part. Obviously there's reads and certain plays you went back, but that's game plan specific. But yeah, I think just starting quicker will be big.

The strip sack. Was that one where it was kind of like speed of the game in the NFL? Did it feel like it kind of happened quicker than in the past?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I mean, for sure. Obviously you're playing against the best of the best and they had a good call on there. Blitz and coverage working together and I just got to do a better job of saving the play. Whether it's just throwing the ball at CD's feet and living to see second-and-10 or worst comes worst, stepping up and trying to take a sack, something like that. Because obviously when you spot the opposing team seven points in offense, it's tough. You can put yourself in a hole, put the team in a bad situation.

How do you think you're settling in to your elevated role?

Kyle McCord: I think it's so far, I wouldn't say pleased, but I think I'm doing a good job. I think there's obviously a lot of room for improvement, room for growth, but that's to be expected. So it's all about just continuing to stay on the upward trajectory and getting better every single day.

A tight end sometimes can be a young quarterback's best friend. And obviously, Greg has shown the ability. Do you think Bobby wants to get tight ends more involved this week?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I mean, I think obviously when you have a guy like Greg on your team, especially as a young quarterback, you almost view him like a safety blanket. And so a guy you know is going to show up and be at the right spot at the right time. And there are opportunities where I had him open on Sunday and we didn't quite connect. So I think definitely a point of emphasis this week to get Greg rolling a little bit and all the other guys too. I think guys like Malik, only had three catches and just across the board, I feel like there's room for everybody to grow.

I feel like Ollie was more involved than he had been in the passing game. How important is that just knowing you still have that check down?

Kyle McCord: I thought that was one of the highlights, is just getting the ball out on time to the checkdowns, especially in the second half. Saw a lot of soft zone. And so I feel like I did a good job of seeing it early, getting the ball to Ollie and some of the other guys in space underneath. And they did a great job of making explosives out of them.

Have you ever been to Buffalo?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I have actually. I have.

For a game or a practice?

Kyle McCord: For a game. I went when I was at Syracuse to watch them play the Cardinals in 2024, I think it was the opening game. It was Marvin Harrison, my college teammate. It was his first game up there. So got to see him play up in the old stadium.

What do you think of Josh Allen?

Kyle McCord: I mean, he's the best player in the league for a reason. So it's going to be fun competing against him. And I know obviously we're not going to be on the field at the same time, but he's going to give us all we can handle.

I know there's a big Syracuse, Buffalo crossover fan base. What do you think of going back to that area?

Kyle McCord: I'm excited. Yeah, I'm excited. Obviously, a lot of those fans up at Syracuse are Bills fans and a few of the people that I know from up there text me that they're going to the game this week. So it'll be a great environment. It'll be a new stadium, playing in front of a lot of family and friends.

Those people you said. Are they cheering for the Dolphins?

Kyle McCord: I didn't ask them that. I would hope so. But yeah, it'll be a good environment.

That fourth down pass to Greg was obviously tipped. Do you know total number of batted or tipped balls in the game for you as a study tape?

Kyle McCord: I don't know the exact number, but off the top of my head I can think of four, maybe five. So yeah, I mean, obviously some of them you feel like you're moving in the pocket and you'd like to avoid them. Different things like that. And obviously it's tough, you're not looking at the d-line, you just have to feel them. But yeah, it's got to be, I feel like across the board, like that was a touchdown to Greg, big play at the end of CD, possibly, and then the last play of the game, fourth down to trying to go to Kev, another one. So not having the opportunity to get those out obviously hurts.

Obviously, you had a lot of success at Syracuse. Just what does it mean to you? What did that time really do for you mentally and just your career?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I think the people in that building, especially Fran Brown, I think changed my perspective on football and myself. I remember one of the first meetings he was like, we're going to ride or die depending on how you lead this thing. And I think putting that responsibility on my plate early on was great. And I just had a lot of fun up there, a lot of great people. So obviously there's only up there for a year, but I mean that's home.

How could it impact things if Chris Bell is able to be back in the lineup? And I know Caleb is also mentioning something, he was in a red jersey out there.

Kyle McCord: I mean, obviously having CB back would be great. Big physical receiver, especially on some of those underneath stuff, the stuff he's shown all year. Being able to power through press coverage and stuff like that, that would be a great piece to have. And then hopefully we have all of them, because I think they all add different elements to the game and stretch the field in different ways. And I think that they complement each other really well.

It's going to be around 61 degrees, which is pretty sweet for Western New York in the mid-November. Have you played a lot of cold weather games and are you happy it's going to be 61?