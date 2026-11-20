I want to ask you about a specific play from the last game and it's not a criticism, I'm just curious. I think it was third down near the end of the game. You all were at about their 41, down 3. I know the sack happens. And it shouldn't have been a sack because I think there was a missed assignment. I'm curious, I was yelling in the press box to my buddies here, he's going to run. I thought you might run to set up the field goal. If you're willing to share, it's one play, did that go through your mind?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, I'd say probably, I haven't looked at this, I don't know, but I'm definitely more willing this year than ever in my career to run on third down. I would imagine we're somewhere up in the league on third down run percentage, you know what I mean? So I'm constantly thinking about that, especially when you're in fringe area. I think that's always a major talking point, discussion point. I think that's very real. That particular juncture, they had been bringing a lot of pressure. You only have so many runs that are good against blitzes and pressure. And we had kind of used most of them at that point. Felt really good about the concept we had called. I think everybody felt good about the concept we had called. I know Kyle liked the concept we had called. And it was one of those where it was kind of – it was a ball out fast play where if they gave some of the soft zone changeups, they had been giving us like most of the game, it probably would have been short of the sticks, you know what I mean? So it was one of those where we probably would have just gotten back into field goal range and would have been on track.

So if the blitzer was picked up, short completion, you're probably kicking a field goal?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah and there's a lot of different ways it can play out in the secondary over to the concept side. But I think that's always valid. Like I think right now, points are at a premium for us and that's something that constantly worth – 'okay, is this a good time where maybe we hit a third down run?' Like I've hit some third-and-10, third-and-11 runs where that's really the mindset, let's see if we can crease it and if we don't, we know we're in field goal range and we have points. So that's constantly going to be on our mind and something that I'm thinking about.

I'm curious, do you ever alter how you call certain situations in the game where the kicker has missed three times and then does that go into your head?

Bobby Slowik: Truthfully, it really hasn't. When you're the offensive play caller, unless the head coach really comes in and is like, 'hey, this is kind of what's up. This is how we're approaching the rest of the game. This is what I want you to do.' You're kind of just making sure that you're doing everything you can to help the team. And when you know you have the opportunity to get points, you want to make sure you take advantage of that opportunity to get points. Now, that'd be different if all of a sudden we get in the fourth quarter and it's like, 'hey, we're going for it all the rest of the way.' Then yeah, that's going to greatly affect how you're calling the game, obviously. But until you get to there, I mean, I've been a part of a who's missed three field goals before and he still made a game winner, you know what I mean? So I think everybody at this level, you're a professional and you can only control what you can control and you do everything you can for the betterment of the team and you go from there.

I know we only see the results obviously and not the plays called, Bobby, but that's been a time this year where you said to yourself, I wish I had gotten the tight end more involved in the passing game. Has that been a thought that's come to your mind at all this year?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, truth be told, I think that a lot about a lot of different positions. And the tight end in particular, I think Greg's a really good receiving tight end. I really do. And we tried last week multiple times to get him the ball. And if you would ask me before the game that we left the game and he didn't have a catch, I'd be floored. But that's the way it goes sometimes. Whether it was we just missed them or the protection didn't hold up or I called it against the wrong coverage, like there's so many things that go into it every given play. But yeah, I think I'd be kidding all of us if I was to tell you at any point, like I don't think about that constantly. Like, okay, how do I make sure this guy's involved? How do I make sure this receiver's involved, this back's involved? Like that's constantly something that's on our mind as far as offensive coaches.

I know that every play is its own story and sometimes the pressure's in your face and sometimes you just don't see the hand pop up at the last minute. But is there a general coaching point to limit the tips?

Bobby Slowik: I think we kind of talked about this a little bit a few weeks ago with Malik. You approach the quarterback with stuff they can control, and they can control when they get rid of the ball, where they get rid of the ball and how they get rid of the ball. How you get rid of the ball is mostly like arm angle stuff, which usually actually lower arm angles lead to more tip balls. Kyle doesn't really have that issue at all, so that's not really a thing for him. But the subtle movement in the pocket, he did a great job in that game, I thought, with like what we call micro movements in the pocket. There were just one or two that he would like back where he knows he could have moved a little more and all of a sudden he probably would have pulled the throw out. And could we have let it go a little bit earlier? That particular play (the fourth down attempt to Greg Dulcich), I don't think he could have. He let it go pretty fast. We were trying to beat a backer and I think he would have. And then everything outside of that is beyond the quarterback's control. Then you go to protection where one way to eliminate batted balls is like the less space, the more likely you are to get it batted. So if Grover Stewart's a foot away from me, he's probably going to bat the ball compared to if he's four yards away from me, it's going to be way harder for him. And that one, I mean, we gave up way too much push. And outside of that, it's can we get rid of it on time? Can our receivers be where they need to be on time for us to be able to let it rip? And they did make, they made one, the one on fourth down at the very end of the game. Like that was just a nice play. He just matched the hand perfectly. Like there's not much you have for that when defensive guys are on it aside from if we really are aggressive in our jump set. So like there's a lot of things that go into it all the time. Particularly for the quarterback, there's a little things with Kyle we're just talking about with his movement, and we'll see how it grows this week.

When you were evaluating Kyle, specifically his collegiate tape, I'm curious, did you see a difference in what he did at Ohio State and Syracuse? And if so, what was it?

Bobby Slowik: I mean, the biggest thing that jumps out, like I think one of the biggest thing in that position in general is just the amount of reps. I mean, it is such a hard position. To just see everything that's going on and be able to intake everything that's going on at the speed that you have to and then kind of deliver on that information. And most of the guys I've been around that are really, really like successful and good have had a whole lot of reps. And I'm including like middle school, high school, like you just have to do it a lot. We're fortunate we got guys that have all done that. They've been playing quarterback their whole life. So being able to then go in the game and get a lot of college reps, like he had a lot at Ohio State and then to go to Syracuse, that was a big thing that jumped out to me. Like he just played the game cleaner at Syracuse. He was a lot more convicted in what he did. Now their offense was a little different than what he did at Ohio State and I think he liked that. He liked the style that they played with. But he really was on top of rhythm throwing, which is rare for a college player. His last year at Syracuse, I thought that was pretty cool to see just how often he would let things go early. And at Syracuse, he was a back shoulder king, man. Like they did it a lot. But he threw a whole lot of back shoulders. He had a great feel for back shoulders, and he's shown that here in practice as well.

How did Kyle do from an operations standpoint, taking the play call, communicating it in the huddle, at the line of scrimmage?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, that was cool to see. You never really know how someone's going to do with that stuff until the lights are on and they're in the fire. He had prepared his tail off through the course of the week to make sure he was on top of all that stuff. But then to see it bear fruit on Sunday, I thought it was awesome. The first play we had a penalty, which I think was the only one really for him. He was like, 'yeah, that was on me.' And then beyond that, he was as clean as you could be from all that stuff. Owning the huddle, making sure the play call is right, making sure guys are where they need to be, making sure everybody's on top of the cadence and the snap count. And then making sure that he's on top of his actions in the run game, his actions in the pass game and where his reads are. Like it was really cool to see him in that regard and it was cool to see him on the sideline. I joke with him a lot. Like he's a pretty quiet guy when he's just around. But then on game day, he was up and down the sideline. He was talking to everybody. He was keeping the energy up. He had a lot of fire, a lot of competitiveness. So that was cool.

What area do you want to see improvement from start one to start two?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, I mean, again, all the stuff that he can control, right? Can we take another step in our pocket movement? Can we take another step in owning our concepts and where our progression needs to take us? And he usually was on that, but now can we do it on time? He had a few times in the game, I think he was too fast through it, which made him miss a few throws. Honestly, once the fumble for the touchdown happened, he actually, he settled in, he started playing a lot better. And if we can continue that, where he's really playing on time and on rhythm from the start, I'd be really pleased with where he's at.

Greg Rousseau for them is having a monster year. I know you faced a lot of good pass rushers, but any extra resources that need to be devoted to him?

Bobby Slowik: This year's been tough. We've faced some good ones and a lot of the ones we faced also have other guys up front that can create some issues. I'd say probably more than any other team we've played that that's the case with the Bills. You know they got two really good interior players. They got Rousseau and they got Chubb. They only let me have 11 guys on the field. So where we want to help I think is hard in this game. He's having a heck of a year, man. So there's going to be times where without a doubt we got to make sure it's we're taking care of them. But then we also can't leave our interior guys out to dry the whole game. So like that's going to be a balancing act from the offense as a whole and for me of making sure that we're kind of distributing the help at different points in the game in different areas. And we'll see where it goes.

Talk about the mental aspect of the game, precisely you touched on it briefly with Kyle McCord Just if you can speak on his ability to like move on to the next play and just be able to improve his game from there on. Can you just talk a little bit about that? He also became the first quarterback in franchise history to score a rushing touchdown in his debut. So that speaks of his ability to quickly turn the page.

Bobby Slowik: I mean, again, you don't really ever know how that's going to go until the lights are on and they're in the moment. And I mean, I'd say that the strip sack for a touchdown is about as bad as it could possibly get in your first game. And I mean, he came to the sideline, he didn't even blink. He was kind of like, at least I get to go right back out there. And he did, and he played well when he went back out there. He was positive the whole time. He let his teammates know when he needed to be better. I thought there were a few times here and there he let his teammates know that they needed to be better, which is a really important skill for a quarterback. He constantly just had energy and he really believed through the entire game that we were going to win. And I think that's a big part of it for a young guy that really is commanding the whole offense. Again, I know I said it before, but it was really cool to just see him operate.

Did you tell us you couldn't run to set up the quarterback draw?

Bobby Slowik: I just said he's not as fast. (laughter)

Listen, when he ran the draw, I thought, oh, Slowik set this up.

Bobby Slowik: Hopefully I set them up too. (laughter)

Emergency quarterback questions. One, are you breaking down snaps between Kyle and Brady any differently than you did Malik and Kyle?

Bobby Slowik: No would be the answer to that. It's just that you only get so many reps during a practice week in the NFL, the way it's laid out, while you're also trying to balance making sure the guys are ready to roll on Sunday. So no, we're not. But also, we're pretty rigorous in how we're preparing the backup quarterback. It's just the reality of the situation. They get the throws they get and it's a lot of mental training. It's a lot of mental work in the back end because at the end of the day, they're here because they have skills to go play. It's just making sure when they're out there, they can let those skills show by knowing what it is that they're doing. So, no.

And then the other thing was – break glass in case of emergency – your third, whether it's Malik Washington or someone else, don't know if you're willing to share that. Does that person, is he summoned into any extra meetings or anything just in case that Armageddon should happen?

Bobby Slowik: Yeah, it's something that we've always talked about, kind of worked through everywhere I've been. We have an emergency call sheet if that ever got to that point where you literally have – I mean, I was in, what was that, the '22 NFC championship game? We had no quarterbacks left when I was in San Francisco. So yeah, I've been there. It's not fun. But you have stuff in place where like, if that happens, this is what we're going to do. This is how we're going to approach it. These are the things we can run when we get there.

As the amount of stacked boxes that you face increases, I'm curious, do you lean more towards giving whoever's at quarterback Kyle, Malik more ownership in terms of checking at the line in order to not run continuously towards stack boxes? I'm just curious about how that process.