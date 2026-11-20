You're facing a divisional rival this week in the Bills, having to travel to Buffalo. I've been asking this type of question to different players. I'm curious to see if you see divisional rivals with a special type of chip on your shoulder when you're playing against them.

Chris Bell: Of course. You see a different type of chip on your shoulder when you're battling a division team, but we treat every team the same. Whether they're not in division or is in division, we treat it like it's a one game season. We wanna get better, we wanna go out there and execute and try to win.

With Malik Willis and also even Kyle McCord last game, this team has been spreading the ball all around. Can you speak on just like the tightness of the receiver group and just how you guys fit up each other and support throughout the season?

Chris Bell: Yeah, I feel like as the season's going on, we got real close. We're always in the cafeteria, sitting down, eating together and stuff like that. But we're real tight. If Caleb makes a play, then it's going to fire Malik up to make a play. If Malik makes a play, it's going to fire me up to make a play. If I make a play, it's gonna fire up Caleb. So everybody in the room kind of feeds off each other and that's what I like about this group of receivers.

One of the things that Tyke talked about is that for all the young receivers, you have to get to a point where you run the routes the same way when fatigued as you do when obviously fully going at it. So what can you say about that, about fine tuning the route running as you get tired?