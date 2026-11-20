Are you curious about how the conditions will be in the new stadium, considering they have the canopy and some slotted panels for the wind?

Chris Tabor: No, I mean, figure it out when we get there. That's probably the easiest answer.

What stood out to you about Carlson?

Chris Tabor: He's a guy that's played a lot of games. Good kicker. He's been a good kicker in this league. He's looking for another opportunity and he has another opportunity.

How tough was it last week to watch with Zane missing kicks that I know that you've seen him make before?

Chris Tabor: Yeah, it's always hard when you see guys don't get done what they want to get done. We're all in it together, so you feel responsible also. That was tough.

Now with Carlson, how long does it take a kicker to acclimate to the new battery? He's almost an independent contractor, but he works within a team. So kickoffs and things like that, days, a couple of weeks?

Chris Tabor: It kind of just kind of depends. Those are things obviously you got to work through, and that's what we're doing.

I know this is stuff that they do all the time, right? Kickers change teams. How big a factor is it to be acclimated with a new snapper and a new holder?

Chris Tabor: Well, sure it does, it takes time. I mean, but that's why you try to spend as much time working the kinks out, working, 'hey, this is the way I like the lean of my ball. This is the way that when we're coming in on a fast field goal, this is how I set up. This is what I'm looking for,' all those things. There's like a checklist that you go through and you're working at it faster and then working hard to get better, just like at any position, right? I mean, we're always continuing to try to work to get better and that's what these guys are doing right now.

I was gonna ask you if Tucker's shoulder problem has it, do you think, been hurtful in terms of his performance, field goals or other things?

Chris Tabor: You know, I'll never talk about injuries, and so we'll just leave it at that.

I'll not ask you then for an injury update on the punter.

Chris Tabor: And then you won't get one. (laughter)

But on the punter, on Bradley, do you have a feel yet for Sunday?

Chris Tabor: All injuries go through Coach Haf.

What do you like about the new punter?

Chris Tabor: He's on the practice squad. We got a lot of guys on practice squad that I like a lot of things about. Anytime you're on the practice squad, we're working to develop you and get you better and see where it's at. He's a kid that just got here, I mean, he just got here, so we're learning about him.

Obviously, you have to prepare Browning as if he might play. Have you ever been part of a situation where you have new kicker and new punter/holder in the same week?

Chris Tabor: I'll say this, I mean, there's always different situations. The thing that I'll tell you is I believe in this thing. There's this thing called the NFL monster, okay? If you worry about things that are out of your control, then you're going to get eaten up by it. Our deal is this, and I'm not trying to be rude or hateful or anything along those lines, but who's here, we got to develop them, we got to prep them, and we got to go. We all have a job to do. I got great confidence in our guys. I've said it multiple weeks, I love the guys in our room. I love coaching them. That is not gonna change, and I'm excited for this next opportunity.

Has this been a stressful season?

Chris Tabor: No, I'll be honest with you – you're not gonna believe me, I'm having a blast. I am. I said it last week, I know the results of not exactly what we're looking for at this present moment. I understand all of that. But I also see guys after practice, I see guys working in meetings, I see guys getting better and growing and developing, and it fires me up. I'll give you an example. Jaylen Wright, at the beginning of the year, struggled catching some kickoffs and some dirty footballs, right? They're on the ground and it's all over the place. Last week, when they hit that dirty ball right there, he scooped that thing up like it was nothing. And give credit to the kid who stays after every Wednesday and Thursday and catches multiple footballs. The enjoyment for me as a coach is to watch a player get better. I understand about results. I understand. I got it, but as a coach and watching a player get better, that's why I got into it, and I'm having a blast.

With Malik Washington, he became the third NFL player to have over 30 receiving yards, 30 passing yards and 30 punts return yards as well in a game. What can you tell me about the continued growth of Malik?

Chris Tabor: He's obviously a really good football player for us. Got a lot of confidence in him. Obviously the last punt return, giving us a chance, right? He did a really nice job there. He'll be the first one to say, when you watch the tape, he's making things happen, but it's also the other guys that are staying connected that people weren't going to talk about or guys getting the returners started on probably a couple of the best gunners that we've played all year. There's a lot of good things that I think that he's taken advantage of and look forward to seeing even bigger things from him.

Are there one or two keys to stopping Greg Dortch, that shiftiness?

Chris Tabor: He's a really good player. He's a really good player. The other returner was last year's All-Pro kick returner. He's a really good player too. Obviously they got a really good corps of guys that are seasoned and veteran, and they're playing at a high level. We have a great challenge ahead of us, but I'm excited to watch our guys go play.

As Darrell Baker has come back in practice, is there something you like about him from a special team standpoint?

Chris Tabor: He's a good football player. I've been really impressed with him in the meetings, been impressed with him on the field. I think that whenever he gets his opportunity or his number is called, I think that he'll play well. But whenever that happens, we'll see. But I love how he's prepping himself for it. Because guys, it is, it's about the process. It's about the process and he does a great job with that.

Is there anything at all special about going back to Buffalo after having been there?